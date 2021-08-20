Nepa : Interim report Q2 2021 (English translation)

This is a translation of the Swedish interim report. If there should be any discrepancies, the Swedish language version governs.
SECOND QUARTER, APRIL - JUNE 2021
Net sales increased by 21.6%, or 24.0% FX adjusted, to MSEK 78.5 (64.6)
Gross profit increased by 34.0%, or 37.0% FX adjusted, to MSEK 61.3 (45.7)
EBIT increased to MSEK 11.7 (4.7)
Earnings after tax was MSEK 10.7 (2.8)
Earnings per share was, basic SEK 1.35 (0.35), diluted SEK 1.35 (0.35)
FIRST HALF YEAR, JANUARY - JUNE 2021
Net sales increased by 12.0%, or 14.1% FX adjusted, to MSEK 150.1 (134.0)
Gross profit increased by 17.5%, or 20.1% FX adjusted, to MSEK 115.1 (98.0)
EBIT increased to 18.2 MSEK (4.4)
Earnings after tax was 18.0 MSEK (3.2)
Earnings per share was, basic SEK 2.28 (0.41), diluted SEK 2.28 (0.41)
IMPORTANT EVENTS
DURING THE PERIOD
Lars Pahlman appointed new MD for subsidiary Nepa in Sweden. Lars was interim MD during the autumn of 2020.
AFTER THE PERIOD ENDED
We have continued to welcome new customers and have not lost any customers so far.
1
Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com
A WORD FROM OUR CEO
Demand remained strong during the quarter in most of our markets, both for recurring projects and projects on an ad hoc basis. We see a pent-up demand as the pandemic is starting to subside. The increased ad hoc revenue is mainly due to a comprehensive advisory assignment on pricing and packaging of a new streaming service being launched in Asia and Southeast Asia.
An exceptional quarter
Sales rose by 21.6 percent in the quarter to SEK 78.5 million (64.6), which represents another all-time high for a single quarter. Gross profit strengthened 34.0 percent to SEK 61.3 million (45.7), also higher than ever before. The positive profitability trend continued with an operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 11.7 million, corresponding to an improvement in earnings of SEK 7.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The EBIT margin in relation to gross profit strengthened to
19.1 percent (10.2) while profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.7 million (2.8). We have built up a solid financial position with SEK 79.2 million in cash.
The quarter has been exceptional in several ways. The large ad hoc project represented approximately 8 percent of sales during the quarter. This kind of large project does not come in with regularity and is therefore difficult to predict. At the same time this is a testament to our growing international reach. In relation to this, we have been temporarily understaffed, which has resulted in a positive one-off effect on profitability. To maintain the quality in our deliveries long-term, while implementting decided strategy transitions, more human resources are required than we had during the quarter. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for the exceptional efforts my colleagues made during the quarter and beyond.
2
Q2 2021
Long-term roadmap
The transformation of the company in accordance with the strategy adopted by the Board of Directors earlier this year continues, although we have not come quite as far in the process as I had hoped. The reason is that during the quarter we had to allocate most of the available resources to extensive customer deliveries.
The plan is unchanged and that is to finish our legacy clean-up and to increase the share of cutting-edge marketing initiatives. In the latter area, we have taken several important steps, which has resulted in interesting pilot projects with some of the world's most famous brands. In line with the strategy, we have also continued to increase recurring revenues, which during the quarter rose by almost 14 percent to SEK 48.2 million (42.4).
Prospects
It's still vacation time in some of our markets, but so far, we see no signs that the market would not remain strong even in the current quarter. Finland is showing particularly strong development, while the trend in the UK, where Nepa historically has had a higher proportion of ad hoc projects, remains cautious. The UK has also been hit by new outbreaks of the pandemic during the summer, creating uncertainty.
I am convinced that we will be able to recruit the right skills and meet our needs; Nepa has a strong brand in the labour market with an attractive corporate culture. All in all, this means that I remain optimistic about the opportunities to create continued growth and stable profitability long-term.
P-O Westerlund
CEO
Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com
Q2 2021
THE GROUP
DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP
REVENUES
Gross profit increased in the second quarter by 34.0 percent to kSEK 61,291 (45,746), and 37.0 percent currency adjusted. Net sales increased by 21.6 percent to kSEK 78,506 (64,553), and 24.0 percent currency adjusted.
For the first half year, gross profit increased by 17.5 percent to kSEK 115,107 (97,980), and 20.1 percent currency adjusted. Net sales increased by 12.0 percent to kSEK 150,064 (133,973), and 14.1 percent currency adjusted.
The strongest sales growth during the first half year was in Marketing Optimization (MO). It was primarily the result of strong growth of one of our products MO Category Insight.
In absolute numbers, Sweden showed the highest growth, increasing sales by MSEK 14.2 equivalent to 16 percent. That is mainly due to our product IA Price & Packaging.
Detailed information about segments is found in note 2 on page 11.
EARNINGS
The group's EBIT amounted in the second quarter to kSEK 11,693 (4,661) and earnings after tax amounted to kSEK 10,655 (2,763).
For the first half year, the group's EBIT amounted to kSEK 18,227 (4,408) and earnings after tax amounted to kSEK 17,966 (3,199).
3
Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com
Q2 2021
GROUP INCOME STATEMENTS
kSEK
Apr-Jun 2021
Apr-Jun 2020
Jan-Jun 2021
Jan-Jun 2020
Full year 2020
Net sales
78 506
64 553
150 064
133 973
258 753
Capitalized expenditure
2 046
1 957
2 932
5 144
7 890
Other external income
1 396
7 577
3 209
9 476
15 695
81 949
74 087
156 206
148 593
282 338
Direct costs
-17 216
-18 807
-34 957
-35 993
-68 577
Other external costs
-8 271
-8 095
-15 976
-17 615
-33 956
Personnel costs
-41 387
-37 369
-79 787
-81 825
-147 063
Depreciations
-2 599
-2 438
-5 038
-4 741
-9 811
Other operating costs
-783
-2 717
-2 220
-4 012
-7 285
Earnings Before Interest and Tax
11 693
4 661
18 227
4 408
15 647
Interest income and similar income items
363
126
1 920
1 493
2 398
Interest expenses and similar income items
-1 077
-1 745
-1 351
-2 390
-5 879
Earnings Before Tax
Tax
Earnings After Tax
Profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders
Number of shares, end of period (pcs.)
Average number of shares during the period (pcs.)
Earnings per share, basic (SEK)
Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)
10 979
3 041
18 797
3 510
12 165
-325
-278
-831
-311
966
10 655
2 763
17 966
3 199
13 132
10 655
2 763
17 966
3 199
13 132
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
7 863 186
1.35
0.35
2.28
0.41
1.67
1.35
0.35
2.28
0.41
1.67
4
Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com
Q2 2021
GROUP BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS (kSEK)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
Intangible assets
27 998
32 273
29 979
Tangible assets
384
376
410
Financial assets
877
1 708
1 659
Sum non-current assets
29 259
34 357
32 048
Trade receivables
35 418
30 755
50 611
Tax receivables
2 826
3 093
1 899
Other current receivables
1 973
1 887
1 725
Prepayments and accrued income
22 283
15 316
11 364
Cash and cash equivalents
79 191
56 695
69 521
Sum current assets
141 690
107 747
135 120
TOTAL ASSETS
170 949
142 104
167 168
EQUITY (kSEK)
Shareholders' equity
1 573
1 573
1 573
Other capital contributions
115 383
116 034
115 383
Translation difference
1 127
-166
1 606
Retained earnings incl. net profit for the period
-35 524
-63 423
-53 490
Total equity
82 558
54 018
65 072
LIABILITIES (kSEK)
Due to customers
16 810
16 122
25 309
Trade payables
17 835
21 007
20 000
Other current liabilities
17 714
23 989
29 229
Accrued expenses, deferred income
36 032
26 968
27 558
Total short-term liabilities
88 391
88 086
102 097
Total liabilities
88 391
88 086
102 097
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
170 949
142 104
167 168
Pledged (kSEK)
Chattle
14 000
14 000
14 000
Total pledged
14 000
14 000
14 000
5
Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.