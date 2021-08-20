Log in
77 SEK   +8.45%
Nepa : Interim report Q2 2021 (English translation)

08/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Interim Report Nepa AB (publ)

Q2 2021

ALL-TIME HIGH REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

This is a translation of the Swedish interim report. If there should be any discrepancies, the Swedish language version governs.

SECOND QUARTER, APRIL - JUNE 2021

  • Net sales increased by 21.6%, or 24.0% FX adjusted, to MSEK 78.5 (64.6)
  • Gross profit increased by 34.0%, or 37.0% FX adjusted, to MSEK 61.3 (45.7)
  • EBIT increased to MSEK 11.7 (4.7)
  • Earnings after tax was MSEK 10.7 (2.8)
  • Earnings per share was, basic SEK 1.35 (0.35), diluted SEK 1.35 (0.35)

FIRST HALF YEAR, JANUARY - JUNE 2021

  • Net sales increased by 12.0%, or 14.1% FX adjusted, to MSEK 150.1 (134.0)
  • Gross profit increased by 17.5%, or 20.1% FX adjusted, to MSEK 115.1 (98.0)
  • EBIT increased to 18.2 MSEK (4.4)
  • Earnings after tax was 18.0 MSEK (3.2)
  • Earnings per share was, basic SEK 2.28 (0.41), diluted SEK 2.28 (0.41)

IMPORTANT EVENTS

DURING THE PERIOD

  • Lars Pahlman appointed new MD for subsidiary Nepa in Sweden. Lars was interim MD during the autumn of 2020.

AFTER THE PERIOD ENDED

  • We have continued to welcome new customers and have not lost any customers so far.

1

Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com

A WORD FROM OUR CEO

Demand remained strong during the quarter in most of our markets, both for recurring projects and projects on an ad hoc basis. We see a pent-up demand as the pandemic is starting to subside. The increased ad hoc revenue is mainly due to a comprehensive advisory assignment on pricing and packaging of a new streaming service being launched in Asia and Southeast Asia.

An exceptional quarter

Sales rose by 21.6 percent in the quarter to SEK 78.5 million (64.6), which represents another all-time high for a single quarter. Gross profit strengthened 34.0 percent to SEK 61.3 million (45.7), also higher than ever before. The positive profitability trend continued with an operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 11.7 million, corresponding to an improvement in earnings of SEK 7.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The EBIT margin in relation to gross profit strengthened to

19.1 percent (10.2) while profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.7 million (2.8). We have built up a solid financial position with SEK 79.2 million in cash.

The quarter has been exceptional in several ways. The large ad hoc project represented approximately 8 percent of sales during the quarter. This kind of large project does not come in with regularity and is therefore difficult to predict. At the same time this is a testament to our growing international reach. In relation to this, we have been temporarily understaffed, which has resulted in a positive one-off effect on profitability. To maintain the quality in our deliveries long-term, while implementting decided strategy transitions, more human resources are required than we had during the quarter. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for the exceptional efforts my colleagues made during the quarter and beyond.

2

Q2 2021

Long-term roadmap

The transformation of the company in accordance with the strategy adopted by the Board of Directors earlier this year continues, although we have not come quite as far in the process as I had hoped. The reason is that during the quarter we had to allocate most of the available resources to extensive customer deliveries.

The plan is unchanged and that is to finish our legacy clean-up and to increase the share of cutting-edge marketing initiatives. In the latter area, we have taken several important steps, which has resulted in interesting pilot projects with some of the world's most famous brands. In line with the strategy, we have also continued to increase recurring revenues, which during the quarter rose by almost 14 percent to SEK 48.2 million (42.4).

Prospects

It's still vacation time in some of our markets, but so far, we see no signs that the market would not remain strong even in the current quarter. Finland is showing particularly strong development, while the trend in the UK, where Nepa historically has had a higher proportion of ad hoc projects, remains cautious. The UK has also been hit by new outbreaks of the pandemic during the summer, creating uncertainty.

I am convinced that we will be able to recruit the right skills and meet our needs; Nepa has a strong brand in the labour market with an attractive corporate culture. All in all, this means that I remain optimistic about the opportunities to create continued growth and stable profitability long-term.

P-O Westerlund

CEO

Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com

Q2 2021

THE GROUP

DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP

REVENUES

Gross profit increased in the second quarter by 34.0 percent to kSEK 61,291 (45,746), and 37.0 percent currency adjusted. Net sales increased by 21.6 percent to kSEK 78,506 (64,553), and 24.0 percent currency adjusted.

For the first half year, gross profit increased by 17.5 percent to kSEK 115,107 (97,980), and 20.1 percent currency adjusted. Net sales increased by 12.0 percent to kSEK 150,064 (133,973), and 14.1 percent currency adjusted.

The strongest sales growth during the first half year was in Marketing Optimization (MO). It was primarily the result of strong growth of one of our products MO Category Insight.

In absolute numbers, Sweden showed the highest growth, increasing sales by MSEK 14.2 equivalent to 16 percent. That is mainly due to our product IA Price & Packaging.

Detailed information about segments is found in note 2 on page 11.

EARNINGS

The group's EBIT amounted in the second quarter to kSEK 11,693 (4,661) and earnings after tax amounted to kSEK 10,655 (2,763).

For the first half year, the group's EBIT amounted to kSEK 18,227 (4,408) and earnings after tax amounted to kSEK 17,966 (3,199).

3

Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com

Q2 2021

GROUP INCOME STATEMENTS

kSEK

Apr-Jun 2021

Apr-Jun 2020

Jan-Jun 2021

Jan-Jun 2020

Full year 2020

Net sales

78 506

64 553

150 064

133 973

258 753

Capitalized expenditure

2 046

1 957

2 932

5 144

7 890

Other external income

1 396

7 577

3 209

9 476

15 695

81 949

74 087

156 206

148 593

282 338

Direct costs

-17 216

-18 807

-34 957

-35 993

-68 577

Other external costs

-8 271

-8 095

-15 976

-17 615

-33 956

Personnel costs

-41 387

-37 369

-79 787

-81 825

-147 063

Depreciations

-2 599

-2 438

-5 038

-4 741

-9 811

Other operating costs

-783

-2 717

-2 220

-4 012

-7 285

Earnings Before Interest and Tax

11 693

4 661

18 227

4 408

15 647

Interest income and similar income items

363

126

1 920

1 493

2 398

Interest expenses and similar income items

-1 077

-1 745

-1 351

-2 390

-5 879

Earnings Before Tax

Tax

Earnings After Tax

Profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders

Number of shares, end of period (pcs.)

Average number of shares during the period (pcs.)

Earnings per share, basic (SEK)

Earnings per share, diluted (SEK)

10 979

3 041

18 797

3 510

12 165

-325

-278

-831

-311

966

10 655

2 763

17 966

3 199

13 132

10 655

2 763

17 966

3 199

13 132

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

7 863 186

1.35

0.35

2.28

0.41

1.67

1.35

0.35

2.28

0.41

1.67

4

Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com

Q2 2021

GROUP BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS (kSEK)

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2020

Intangible assets

27 998

32 273

29 979

Tangible assets

384

376

410

Financial assets

877

1 708

1 659

Sum non-current assets

29 259

34 357

32 048

Trade receivables

35 418

30 755

50 611

Tax receivables

2 826

3 093

1 899

Other current receivables

1 973

1 887

1 725

Prepayments and accrued income

22 283

15 316

11 364

Cash and cash equivalents

79 191

56 695

69 521

Sum current assets

141 690

107 747

135 120

TOTAL ASSETS

170 949

142 104

167 168

EQUITY (kSEK)

Shareholders' equity

1 573

1 573

1 573

Other capital contributions

115 383

116 034

115 383

Translation difference

1 127

-166

1 606

Retained earnings incl. net profit for the period

-35 524

-63 423

-53 490

Total equity

82 558

54 018

65 072

LIABILITIES (kSEK)

Due to customers

16 810

16 122

25 309

Trade payables

17 835

21 007

20 000

Other current liabilities

17 714

23 989

29 229

Accrued expenses, deferred income

36 032

26 968

27 558

Total short-term liabilities

88 391

88 086

102 097

Total liabilities

88 391

88 086

102 097

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

170 949

142 104

167 168

Pledged (kSEK)

Chattle

14 000

14 000

14 000

Total pledged

14 000

14 000

14 000

5

Nepa AB (publ) • 556865-8883 • Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm • nepa.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nepa AB published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
