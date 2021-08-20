Nepa : Interim report Q2 2021 (English translation)

A WORD FROM OUR CEO

Demand remained strong during the quarter in most of our markets, both for recurring projects and projects on an ad hoc basis. We see a pent-up demand as the pandemic is starting to subside. The increased ad hoc revenue is mainly due to a comprehensive advisory assignment on pricing and packaging of a new streaming service being launched in Asia and Southeast Asia.

An exceptional quarter

Sales rose by 21.6 percent in the quarter to SEK 78.5 million (64.6), which represents another all-time high for a single quarter. Gross profit strengthened 34.0 percent to SEK 61.3 million (45.7), also higher than ever before. The positive profitability trend continued with an operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 11.7 million, corresponding to an improvement in earnings of SEK 7.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. The EBIT margin in relation to gross profit strengthened to

19.1 percent (10.2) while profit after tax amounted to SEK 10.7 million (2.8). We have built up a solid financial position with SEK 79.2 million in cash.

The quarter has been exceptional in several ways. The large ad hoc project represented approximately 8 percent of sales during the quarter. This kind of large project does not come in with regularity and is therefore difficult to predict. At the same time this is a testament to our growing international reach. In relation to this, we have been temporarily understaffed, which has resulted in a positive one-off effect on profitability. To maintain the quality in our deliveries long-term, while implementting decided strategy transitions, more human resources are required than we had during the quarter. I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude for the exceptional efforts my colleagues made during the quarter and beyond.

