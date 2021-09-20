Nepa selected by Svenska Spel for Brand Tracking- and Campaign Measurement program. mån, sep 20, 2021 16:46 CET

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (September 20th, 2021) - Nepa, a leading Consumer Research and analytics company, has been chosen by Svenska Spel Tur to implement and run a continuous brand tracking and campaign measurement program to help Svenska Spel Tur understand and develop its brands and monitor competitor performance on the Swedish market.

"The brand tracking and campaign measurement program provided by Nepa has enabled us to reach higher levels of insights and to drive data-driven progresses and is therefore a perfect match to us and how we want to develop our brands in the future." said Mimmi Lagerquist, Market Analyst at Svenska Spel.

"We are very proud to be partnering with Svenska Spel and to help implement a continuous Brand Tracking and Campaign Measurement program which enables the development and growth of so many well-known brands through a close working partnership." said Ulrich Boyer, CEO at Nepa.

The brand tracking and campaign measurement program's initial term is 4 yrs.

About Svenska Spel

Svenska Spel is Sweden's leading gaming company. The Svenska Spel Group wants gaming to be enjoyed by all and includes three business areas: Sport & Casino with well-known brands such as Stryktipset and Oddset, Tur with popular brands such as Triss and Lotto, and Casino Cosmopol & Vegas with three international casinos and Vegas video lottery terminals in restaurants and bingo halls. Svenska Spel is the country's biggest sponsor of Swedish sport, at both elite level and grass-roots level. The company has around 1,400 employees with its head office in Visby. For more information, go to www.svenskaspel.se

About Nepa

Headquartered in Stockholm, with offices in Norway, Finland, Denmark, UK, USA, and India, we help some of the world's most reputable brands in more than 50 countries to grow by optimize customer experience investments and get more effect out of their marketing and sales. Nepa has been awarded DI Gasell's award for organic fast-growing companies six times since 2011. The company is publicly traded at the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2016. Erik Penser Bank AB is Nepa's Certified Adviser (phone: +46 8-463 83 00, e-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se). For more information about Nepa, go to www.nepa.com.

For additional information, contact:

Ulrich Boyer, CEO

Maria Skolgata 83, 118 53 Stockholm, Sweden

+46 708 22 66 18 ulrich.boyer@nepa.com