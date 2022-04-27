Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nephros, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEPH   US6406714005

NEPHROS, INC.

(NEPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 03:59:42 pm EDT
3.880 USD   -3.48%
07:31aNephros First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
04/26Nephros Unveils New Branding and Website
GL
03/21Nephros to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nephros First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

04/27/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc.(Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its first-quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:
Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106
International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

A replay of the call can be accessed until May 11th, 2022 at 1 (877) 344-7529 or 1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 3792199. 

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com.

Investor RelationsContacts:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
(646) 823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEO
Nephros, Inc.
(201) 345-0824
andy@nephros.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NEPHROS, INC.
07:31aNephros First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
04/26Nephros Unveils New Branding and Website
GL
03/21Nephros to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group L..
AQ
03/03NEPHROS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
02/28Nephros to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
02/23NEPHROS : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/23Nephros, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Nephros, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
02/23Nephros Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
02/23Nephros, Inc. Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEPHROS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,94 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,69 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,0 M 40,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart NEPHROS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nephros, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,88 $
Average target price 9,33 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Astor President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Michael Milman Vice President-Research & Development
Oliver Spandow Independent Director
Alisa Lask Independent Director
Thomas Gwydir Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPHROS, INC.-34.24%40
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-12.55%6 205
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-10.52%5 055
GVS S.P.A.-28.44%1 404
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-0.58%1 397
ORGANO CORPORATION1.62%790