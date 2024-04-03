NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands

Registered number: 87488329

Share code: NRP

ISIN: NL0015000RT3

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE: AMENDMENT TO EXISTING FINANCIAL OBLIGATION

Shareholders are referred to the announcement published on 25 March 2024 relating to the pledge and cession of 160 185 NEPI Rockcastle shares by Steven Brown, a non-executive director of the Company, as security for a loan of R5.6 million (the "financial obligation").

Shareholders are advised of the following information under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe relating to an increase to the facility limit of the existing financial obligation to R13 million on 28 March 2024, which amendment constitutes a dealing in securities by a director under the JSE Listings Requirements.

The pledge and cession of 160 185 NEPI Rockcastle shares related to the financial obligation remains unchanged. As no additional NEPI Rockcastle shares have been pledged as security, the clearance to deal obtained in respect of the off-market transaction announced on 25 March 2024 remains applicable.

