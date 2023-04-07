NEPI Rockcastle N : Amsterdam
Date of transaction 06 apr 2023
Issuing institution NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Place of residence Amsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital6.358.302,68 EUR
Total votes635.830.268,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISINIM00BDD7WV31
Disclosure0,01
Previous notification607.000.000
Total votes1,00
Nominal value607.000.000
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stockIM00BDD7WV31
ISIN0,01
Nominal value635.830.268
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock635.830.268
Date last update: 07 April 2023
Disclaimer
Sales 2023
470 M
513 M
513 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
2 315 M
2 528 M
2 528 M
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
10,1%
Capitalization
3 222 M
3 526 M
3 518 M
EV / Sales 2023
11,8x
EV / Sales 2024
9,78x
Nbr of Employees
471
Free-Float
71,4%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
5,31 €
Average target price
6,36 €
Spread / Average Target
19,8%