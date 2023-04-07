Advanced search
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

(NRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
105.84 ZAR   +1.31%
03:25pNepi Rockcastle N : Amsterdam
PU
04/06Nepi Rockcastle N : Dealings in securities by directors, the company secretary and associates of directors of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
04/05Nepi Rockcastle N : Dealings in securities by directors, the company secretary and associates of directors of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
NEPI Rockcastle N : Amsterdam

04/07/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction06 apr 2023
Issuing institutionNEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital6.358.302,68 EUR Total votes635.830.268,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINIM00BDD7WV31 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification607.000.000 Total votes1,00 Nominal value607.000.000
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockIM00BDD7WV31 ISIN0,01 Nominal value635.830.268 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock635.830.268

Date last update: 07 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 470 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 315 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 10,1%
Capitalization 3 222 M 3 526 M 3 518 M
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
EV / Sales 2024 9,78x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,31 €
Average target price 6,36 €
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger Dany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eliza Predoiu Chief Financial Officer & Director
George E. Aase Chairman
Marek Pawel Noetzel Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.2.69%3 518
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.72%40 495
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.42%32 612
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.91%27 885
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.13%25 435
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 014
