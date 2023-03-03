NEPI Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 02 mar 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares7.242.726,00
Number of voting rights7.242.726,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares22.249,00
Number of voting rights22.249,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares14.059.021,00
Number of voting rights15.294.180,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,51 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,32 %
Indirectly potential1,20 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,72 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,52 %
Indirectly potential1,20 %
Date last update: 03 March 2023
