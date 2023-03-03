Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

(NRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
108.66 ZAR   -0.92%
03:30pNepi Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/02Nepi Rockcastle N : Ninety One UK Limited - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/28Nepi Rockcastle N : Notice to NEPI Rockcastle shareholders in respect of the final dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction02 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionNEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.242.726,00 Number of voting rights7.242.726,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares22.249,00 Number of voting rights22.249,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares14.059.021,00 Number of voting rights15.294.180,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,51 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,32 % Indirectly potential1,20 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,72 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,52 % Indirectly potential1,20 %

Date last update: 03 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 20:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
03:30pNepi Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/02Nepi Rockcastle N : Ninety One UK Limited - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/28Nepi Rockcastle N : Notice to NEPI Rockcastle shareholders in respect of the final dividen..
PU
02/28Nepi Rockcastle N : Notice to NEPI Rockcastle shareholders in respect of the final dividen..
PU
02/28Nepi Rockcastle N : Circular to NEPI Rockcastle shareholders in respect of the final divid..
PU
02/28Nepi Rockcastle N : Notice to NEPI Rockcastle shareholders in respect of the final dividen..
PU
02/22NEPI Rockcastle Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/22Transcript : NEPI Rockcastle N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/21NEPI Rockcastle Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02/21NEPI Rockcastle N.V. Declares Dividend for the Second Half of 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 457 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 213 M 2 346 M 2 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,70%
Capitalization 3 467 M 3 675 M 3 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,71 €
Average target price 6,13 €
Spread / Average Target 7,39%
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger Dany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eliza Predoiu Chief Financial Officer & Director
George E. Aase Chairman
Marek Pawel Noetzel Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.5.42%3 623
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.75%39 722
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.54%32 977
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 956
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.46%25 838
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED3.75%22 826