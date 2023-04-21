NEPI Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 20 apr 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Place of residence Amsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares42.735,00
Number of voting rights42.735,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares21.581.664,00
Number of voting rights22.747.520,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares34.982,00
Number of voting rights34.982,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding3,41 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,39 %
Indirectly potential0,01 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,59 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,58 %
Indirectly potential0,01 %
Date last update: 21 April 2023
NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:29:07 UTC.
Sales 2023
552 M
605 M
605 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
2 318 M
2 542 M
2 542 M
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
9,81%
Capitalization
3 282 M
3 586 M
3 599 M
EV / Sales 2023
10,1x
EV / Sales 2024
9,68x
Nbr of Employees
471
Free-Float
71,4%
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
5,42 €
Average target price
6,44 €
Spread / Average Target
18,7%