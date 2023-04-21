Advanced search
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

(NRP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
107.21 ZAR   +0.98%
03:30pNepi Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
04/07Nepi Rockcastle N : Amsterdam
PU
04/06Nepi Rockcastle N : Dealings in securities by directors, the company secretary and associates of directors of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
NEPI Rockcastle N : BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam

04/21/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - NEPI Rockcastle N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction20 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionNEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares42.735,00 Number of voting rights42.735,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares21.581.664,00 Number of voting rights22.747.520,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares34.982,00 Number of voting rights34.982,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,41 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,39 % Indirectly potential0,01 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,59 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,58 % Indirectly potential0,01 %

Date last update: 21 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 552 M 605 M 605 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 318 M 2 542 M 2 542 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,81%
Capitalization 3 282 M 3 586 M 3 599 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,68x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,42 €
Average target price 6,44 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger Dany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eliza Predoiu Chief Financial Officer & Director
George E. Aase Chairman
Marek Pawel Noetzel Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.4.02%3 611
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.56%39 647
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.45%34 247
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.46%28 304
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.02%24 855
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.75%21 167
