NEPI Rockcastle N.V. is one of the leading land corporations in Continental and Central Europe. Also, the group is developing a portfolio management activity for listed real estate securities. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio, consisting of 62 assets with a leasable area of 2.4 million m2, amounted, in market value, to EUR 6.6 billion broken down between retail (98.7%), offices (1%) and industrial premises (0.3%). The portfolio in value is distributed geographically as follows: Romania (37%), Poland (27.3%), Hungary (8.9%), Slovakia (7.9%), Bulgaria (7.7%), Croatia (4.1%), Czech Republic (2.7%), Lithuania (2.3%) and Serbia (2.1%).