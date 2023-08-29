NEPI Rockcastle N.V. (formerly NEPI Rockcastle S.A.) is one of the leading land corporations in Continental Central Europe. Also, the group is developing a portfolio management activity for listed real estate securities. At the end of 2021, the real estate portfolio, consisting of 61 assets with a leasable area of 2 million m2, amounted, in market value, to EUR 5.8 billion broken down between retail (98.5%), offices (1.2%) and industrial premises (0.3%). The portfolio in value is distributed geographically as follows: Romania (35.6%), Poland (24.4%), Hungary (10.1%), Slovakia (9.1%), Bulgaria (8.5%), Croatia (4.5%), Czech Republic (3%), Lithuania (2.5%) and Serbia (2.3%).