NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands
Registered number: 87488329
Share code: NRP
ISIN: NL0015000RT3
("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE
Shareholders are referred to the announcement published on 19 February 2024 regarding dealings in securities by directors of the Company resulting from the implementation of the Fortress Real Estate Investments Limited ("Fortress") scheme of arrangement (the "Fortress SoA"), following which Fortress B shareholders received NEPI Rockcastle shares as consideration for the repurchase by Fortress of the Fortress B shares held by them.
Following the implementation of the Fortress SoA, certain Fortress share incentive schemes (the "Fortress Schemes") now reference NEPI Rockcastle shares instead of Fortress B shares and as such, Fortress has taken the decision to unwind the Fortress Schemes. Accordingly, shareholders are advised of the following information under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe relating to disposal of NEPI Rockcastle shares by a non-executive director of the Company following the unwind of the Fortress Schemes:
Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities Steven Brown and relationship to director / person discharging managerial
responsibilities and reason for the notification:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:
Initial notification
Transaction date:
12 June 2024
Class of securities / description and type of the financial
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
instrument:
Number of securities / volume:
80 345
Deemed price per security:
ZAR 134.21 (based on the closing market price of
NEPI Rockcastle shares on 12 June 2024)
Deemed total value:
ZAR 10 783 102.45
Nature of transaction:
Off-market disposal of NEPI Rockcastle shares
following the unwind of the Fortress Schemes
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:
Yes
For further information please contact:
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu
+31 20 237 4770
JSE sponsor
Java Capital
+27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank
+31 20 563 6685
Media Relations
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
13 June 2024
