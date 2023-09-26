NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands

Registered number: 87488329

Share code: NRP

ISIN: NL0015000RT3

("NEPI Rockcastle")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

Name of associate / person closely associated: Dyer Investments Proprietary Limited Name of director / person discharging managerial Andries de Lange, who is a beneficiary of Dyer Trust,

responsibilities and relationship to director / person discharging which owns Dyer Investments Proprietary Limited