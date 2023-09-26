NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands

Registered number: 87488329

Share code: NRP

ISIN: NL0015000RT3

("NEPI Rockcastle")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

Name of associate / person closely associated:

Dyer Investments Proprietary Limited

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Andries de Lange, who is a beneficiary of Dyer Trust,

responsibilities and relationship to director / person discharging which owns Dyer Investments Proprietary Limited

managerial responsibilities and reason for the notification:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

22 September 2023

Class of securities / description and type of the financial

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

instrument:

Number of securities / volume:

12 067

Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:

ZAR 106.16

Weighted average price per security:

ZAR 104.9486

Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:

ZAR 104.00

Total value:

ZAR 1 266 414.76

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase through the JSE

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Indirect beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle N.V.

Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu

+31 20 237 4770

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

26 September 2023

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 26 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2023 14:50:05 UTC.