NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands
Registered number: 87488329
Share code: NRP
ISIN: NL0015000RT3
("NEPI Rockcastle")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by an associate of a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.
Name of associate / person closely associated:
Dyer Investments Proprietary Limited
Name of director / person discharging managerial
Andries de Lange, who is a beneficiary of Dyer Trust,
responsibilities and relationship to director / person discharging which owns Dyer Investments Proprietary Limited
managerial responsibilities and reason for the notification:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:
Initial notification
Transaction date:
22 September 2023
Class of securities / description and type of the financial
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
instrument:
Number of securities / volume:
12 067
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:
ZAR 106.16
Weighted average price per security:
ZAR 104.9486
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:
ZAR 104.00
Total value:
ZAR 1 266 414.76
Nature of transaction:
On-market purchase through the JSE
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Indirect beneficial
Clearance to deal received:
Yes
For further information please contact:
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu
+31 20 237 4770
JSE sponsor
Java Capital
+27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank
+31 20 563 6685
Media Relations
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
26 September 2023
