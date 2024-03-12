NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands

Registration number 87488329

Share code: NRP

ISIN: NL0015000RT3

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares ("allocated shares") by the Company's Directors and Company Secretary, in terms of the Rules of the NEPI Rockcastle Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

The number of allocated shares in respect of the 2023 financial year awards is calculated based on the 30-day VWAP of NEPI Rockcastle shares as at 12 February 2024, with reference to the JSE trading information, expressed in ZAR. The share prices have been converted to ZAR based on the ZAR/EUR exchange rate for the same 30-day period.

Name of associate / person closely associated: Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:

Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:

Number of securities / volume: Price per security:

Total value:

Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:

Place of transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Clearance to deal received:

Mallet GmbH

Rüdiger Dany, who is the shareholder of Mallet GmbH

Initial notification 7 March 2024

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

139 811

ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074)

ZAR17 372 088.13 (equivalent to EUR849 212.01) N/A - single transaction

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year

Outside of a trading venue Indirect beneficial

Yes

Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:

Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:

Number of securities / volume: Price per security:

Total value:

Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:

Place of transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Clearance to deal received:

Rüdiger Dany

Initial notification 7 March 2024

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

15 535

ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074) ZAR1 930 287.24 (equivalent to EUR94 359.59) N/A - single transaction

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year

Outside of a trading venue Direct beneficial

Yes

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Eliza Predoiu

responsibilities:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

7 March 2024

Class of securities / description and type of the financial

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

instrument:

Number of securities / volume:

88 605

Price per security:

ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074)

Total value:

ZAR11 009 533.36 (equivalent to EUR538 186.77)

Aggregated information:

N/A - single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms

of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year

Place of transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:

Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:

Number of securities / volume: Price per security:

Total value:

Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:

Place of transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Clearance to deal received:

Marek Noetzel

Initial notification 7 March 2024

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

88 605

ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074)

ZAR11 009 533.36 (equivalent to EUR538 186.77) N/A - single transaction

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year

Outside of a trading venue Direct beneficial

Yes

Name of Company Secretary:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:

Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:

Number of securities / volume: Price per security:

Total value:

Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:

Place of transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Clearance to deal received:

Alexandru Florescu Initial notification 7 March 2024

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

9 000

ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074) ZAR1 118 286.78 (equivalent to EUR54 666.00) N/A - single transaction

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year

Outside of a trading venue Direct beneficial

Yes

Shareholders are further advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by the Company Secretary of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the MAR in Europe.

Name of Company Secretary

Alexandru Florescu

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

8 March 2024

Class of securities / description and type of the financial

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

instrument:

Number of securities / volume:

2 333

Price per security:

ZAR 133.50

Total value:

ZAR 311 455.50

Nature of transaction:

On-market sale through the JSE

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

For further information please contact:

NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu

+31 20 237 4770

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

12 March 2024

