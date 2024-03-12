NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands

Registration number 87488329

Share code: NRP

ISIN: NL0015000RT3

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares ("allocated shares") by the Company's Directors and Company Secretary, in terms of the Rules of the NEPI Rockcastle Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

The number of allocated shares in respect of the 2023 financial year awards is calculated based on the 30-day VWAP of NEPI Rockcastle shares as at 12 February 2024, with reference to the JSE trading information, expressed in ZAR. The share prices have been converted to ZAR based on the ZAR/EUR exchange rate for the same 30-day period.