NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Incorporated and registered in the Netherlands
Registration number 87488329
Share code: NRP
ISIN: NL0015000RT3
("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS, THE COMPANY SECRETARY AND AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares ("allocated shares") by the Company's Directors and Company Secretary, in terms of the Rules of the NEPI Rockcastle Long-Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP"), under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.
The number of allocated shares in respect of the 2023 financial year awards is calculated based on the 30-day VWAP of NEPI Rockcastle shares as at 12 February 2024, with reference to the JSE trading information, expressed in ZAR. The share prices have been converted to ZAR based on the ZAR/EUR exchange rate for the same 30-day period.
Name of associate / person closely associated: Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:
Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:
Number of securities / volume: Price per security:
Total value:
Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:
Place of transaction:
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Clearance to deal received:
Mallet GmbH
Rüdiger Dany, who is the shareholder of Mallet GmbH
Initial notification 7 March 2024
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
139 811
ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074)
ZAR17 372 088.13 (equivalent to EUR849 212.01) N/A - single transaction
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year
Outside of a trading venue Indirect beneficial
Yes
Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:
Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:
Number of securities / volume: Price per security:
Total value:
Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:
Place of transaction:
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Clearance to deal received:
Rüdiger Dany
Initial notification 7 March 2024
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
15 535
ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074) ZAR1 930 287.24 (equivalent to EUR94 359.59) N/A - single transaction
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year
Outside of a trading venue Direct beneficial
Yes
Name of director / person discharging managerial
Eliza Predoiu
responsibilities:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:
Initial notification
Transaction date:
7 March 2024
Class of securities / description and type of the financial
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
instrument:
Number of securities / volume:
88 605
Price per security:
ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074)
Total value:
ZAR11 009 533.36 (equivalent to EUR538 186.77)
Aggregated information:
N/A - single transaction
Nature of transaction:
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms
of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year
Place of transaction:
Outside of a trading venue
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:
Yes
Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:
Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:
Number of securities / volume: Price per security:
Total value:
Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:
Place of transaction:
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Clearance to deal received:
Marek Noetzel
Initial notification 7 March 2024
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
88 605
ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074)
ZAR11 009 533.36 (equivalent to EUR538 186.77) N/A - single transaction
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year
Outside of a trading venue Direct beneficial
Yes
Name of Company Secretary:
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:
Class of securities / description and type of the financial instrument:
Number of securities / volume: Price per security:
Total value:
Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:
Place of transaction:
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Clearance to deal received:
Alexandru Florescu Initial notification 7 March 2024
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
9 000
ZAR124.25409 (equivalent to EUR6.074) ZAR1 118 286.78 (equivalent to EUR54 666.00) N/A - single transaction
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2023 financial year
Outside of a trading venue Direct beneficial
Yes
Shareholders are further advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by the Company Secretary of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the MAR in Europe.
Name of Company Secretary
Alexandru Florescu
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:
Initial notification
Transaction date:
8 March 2024
Class of securities / description and type of the financial
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
instrument:
Number of securities / volume:
2 333
Price per security:
ZAR 133.50
Total value:
ZAR 311 455.50
Nature of transaction:
On-market sale through the JSE
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal received:
Yes
For further information please contact:
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu
+31 20 237 4770
JSE sponsor
Java Capital
+27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank
+31 20 563 6685
Media Relations
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
12 March 2024
