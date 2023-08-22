Interim Financial Report 3o June 2023
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 JUNE 2023
Management Report
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
3
Directors' commentary
4
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the
six months ended 30 June 2023
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
11
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
12
Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
14
Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
16
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
18
Notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements
20
Other information
Appendix 1 Other Performance Measures
60
Glossary
68
2
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 JUNE 2023
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Management Report and the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The Directors have prepared the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and the JSE listing requirements.
In preparing these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors are responsible for: selecting suitable accounting policies and then applying them consistently;
stating whether they have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting; making judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and preparing the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business.
The Directors confirm that they have complied with the above in preparing the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
The Directors confirm that the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 as well as the comparative periods presented and that the interim financial report give a fair review of the information required pursuant to section 5:25 d(8)/(9) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.
The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Group's website.
The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 12 to 59 were approved by the Board of Directors on 21 August 2023, authorized for publication on 22 August 2023 and signed on its behalf by:
Rüdiger Dany
Chief Executive Officer
Eliza Predoiu
Chief Financial Officer
3
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 JUNE 2023
Directors' commentary
CEO statement
"NEPI Rockcastle delivered operational excellence against a backdrop of resilient growth in CEE economies underpinned by higher consumer spending and retail sales in our markets. We have achieved a very strong increase in net operating income driven by solid rental growth, lower vacancy rates and disciplined cost control, together with the positive contribution of the acquisitions completed in the second half of 2022.
Economic growth is predicted for the majority of the markets that we operate in, and inflationary pressures seem to be receding, although the macroeconomic environment remains challenging. We continue to see growing interest from international retailers seeking to establish or expand their presence across the CEE in our shopping centres attracted by the solid underlying market fundamentals.
We continue to maintain high levels of liquidity and a conservative loan to value ratio, while also rewarding our shareholders. The scrip dividend for the H2 2022 distribution, which had an 85% take-up rate, contributed to bringing down the loan to value ratio to below our 35% threshold. An upward revaluation of the Group's property portfolio reflected the increasing operational performance of our shopping centres and further reduced the LTV. Distributable earnings per share increased by 25% in H1 2023 year-on-year and we are on track to deliver the estimated growth for the entire year."
Rüdiger Dany, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Distributable earnings per share increased by 24.9% in first half-year
Distributable earnings per share ('DEPS') were 28.52 eurocents for the six months to 30 June 2023, 24.9% higher than in H1 2022.
The Board has declared a dividend of 25.67 eurocents per share for H1 2023, corresponding to a 90% dividend pay-out ratio, to be settled as capital repayment (default option). Shareholders may also elect for the settlement of the same dividend amount as ordinary cash distribution out of distributable profits or alternatively to receive an amount of 27.10 eurocents, corresponding to a 95% pay-out ratio, as a return of capital by way of an issue of new shares ('scrip issue').
Higher rental and better cost recovery drive up NOI by 15% (LFL), 23% (including acquisitions)
Net operating income ('NOI') increased 23% to €241 million in H1 2023 (H1 2022: €196 million). On a like for like ('LFL') basis NOI was 15% higher in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022, excluding the contribution of the acquisitions completed in 2022 (Forum Gdansk Shopping
4
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 JUNE 2023
Centre, Copernicus Shopping Centre in December and 50% of Shopping City Ploiesti in September).
The operational costs recovery increased by 2% between H1 2022 and H1 2023, from 91% to 93%, despite a 30.5% increase in property operating expenses.
Administrative expenses were 11% lower in H1 2023 than in H1 2022 in the absence of one-off fees that impacted the prior period and due to the implementation of tighter controls over costs.
Traffic and tenant sales continue their post-pandemic growth
Footfall in H1 2023 was 9.8% higher than H1 2022, in LFL properties.
Tenant sales in H1 2023 increased by 16.3% compared to H1 2022 (LFL, excluding hypermarkets). The average basket size was 8% higher over the same period.
The collection rate for H1 2023 reported revenues reached 97% by mid-August.
European Public Real Estate Association ('EPRA') occupancy rate was 97.2% on 30 June 2023 (97.5% for retail only).
Loan to Value ratio ('LTV') down to 33.4% due to scrip issue and upward property valuation
The Group had a strong liquidity position of €967 million on 30 June 2023, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of €347 million and undrawn available credit facilities of €620 million. There are no debt maturities in 2023.
On 30 June 2023, the property portfolio was independently valued by external appraisers, resulting in a fair value gain in relation to investment property of €103.7 million (+1.6% compared to 31 December 2022). The valuation result is once again confirmation of portfolio quality and improving operational performance of our shopping centres.
LTV was 33.4% on 30 June 2023, below the 35% strategic threshold.
The Group has an investment grade credit rating from Fitch (BBB+) and S&P reaffirmed he Group's rating at BBB, stable outlook, in July 2023
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ('NRV') per share was €6.92, a 1.2% increase compared to €6.84 on 31 December 2022, which was mostly due to the property portfolio's positive revaluation, offset by the increase in the number of shares as a result of the scrip issue.
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Trading update
The number of visitors attracted by NEPI Rockcastle's portfolio continued to grow, increasing each month of H1 2023 compared to the corresponding month in the previous year. Footfall was 9.8% higher in H1 2023 than H1 2022, in LFL properties. The largest increases were in Bulgaria (14.6%) and Slovakia (13.1%). In Romania and Poland, NEPI Rockcastle's largest markets, footfall increased by 9.7% and 9.9% respectively LFL, in line with the portfolio average.
Tenant sales in H1 2023 were 16.3% higher than H1 2022, in LFL properties. The pace of growth remained strong in Q2 2023, although slightly lower as compared to Q1 2023. Tenant sales across all retail categories were higher in H1 2023 compared to H1 2022. A shift in consumer preferences resulted in strong growth for Entertainment (29%) and Services (27%), while the categories that
5
