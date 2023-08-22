NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

30 JUNE 2023

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Management Report and the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The Directors have prepared the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", the SAICA Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee, Financial Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Standards Council and the JSE listing requirements.

In preparing these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors are responsible for: selecting suitable accounting policies and then applying them consistently;

stating whether they have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting; making judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and preparing the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business.

The Directors confirm that they have complied with the above in preparing the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm that the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 as well as the comparative periods presented and that the interim financial report give a fair review of the information required pursuant to section 5:25 d(8)/(9) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Group's website.

The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 12 to 59 were approved by the Board of Directors on 21 August 2023, authorized for publication on 22 August 2023 and signed on its behalf by:

Rüdiger Dany

Chief Executive Officer

Eliza Predoiu

Chief Financial Officer