  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.

(NRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-08
112.00 ZAR   -1.22%
06/10Nepi Rockcastle N : Notification of change of registered address
PU
06/09Nepi Rockcastle N : Notification of change of registered address
PU
06/06Nepi Rockcastle N : NRP - Explanatory note regarding agenda item 2 of the AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle N : Notification of change of registered address

06/10/2023 | 11:32pm EDT
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date09 jun 2023 - 16:11
Statutory nameNEPI Rockcastle N.V.
TitleNotification of change of registered address
Previous result

Attachments

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 03:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 453 M 488 M 488 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 2 318 M 2 493 M 2 493 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,56%
Capitalization 3 377 M 3 632 M 3 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 471
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,56 €
Average target price 6,44 €
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger Dany Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eliza Predoiu Chief Financial Officer & Director
George E. Aase Chairman
Marek Pawel Noetzel Chief Operating Officer & Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.8.66%3 632
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.84%37 967
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.65%29 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-14.08%24 715
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.50%22 484
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.04%20 605
