NEPI Rockcastle N : Notification of change of registered address
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
NEPI Rockcastle N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date09 jun 2023 - 16:11
Statutory nameNEPI Rockcastle N.V.
TitleNotification of change of registered address
Date last update: 11 June 2023
Disclaimer
NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 03:31:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|Sales 2023
453 M
488 M
488 M
|Net income 2023
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
2 318 M
2 493 M
2 493 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|Yield 2023
|9,56%
|Capitalization
|
3 377 M
3 632 M
3 632 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|12,6x
|EV / Sales 2024
|11,6x
|Nbr of Employees
|471
|Free-Float
|71,4%
|Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|5,56 €
|Average target price
|6,44 €
|Spread / Average Target
|15,7%