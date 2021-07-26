NEPI Rockcastle : Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeting

NEPI Rockcastle plc

REVISED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that a revised notice of annual general meeting of NEPI Rockcastle shareholders, (the "Revised Notice") was distributed today, Monday, 26 July 2021. This Revised Notice replaces in its entirety the original notice of annual general meeting which was published on 28 April 2021.

The date of the annual general meeting ("AGM") remains unchanged and will be held at the the Company's registered office, being 2nd Floor, 30 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1JB on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at 8:30am British Summer Time/9:30am South African Standard Time, for shareholders to consider and, if deemed fit, pass with or without modification, the resolutions as set out in the Revised Notice.

The record date to be recorded in the shareholder register in order to be entitled to vote at the AGM is Friday,

13 August 2021. A copy of the Revised Notice is available on the Company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Revised-Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting.pdf

Under normal circumstances, the board of directors (the "Board") values the opportunity to meet shareholders in person. However, given the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, the Board has concluded that it is appropriate to strongly urge shareholders not to attend the AGM in person this year and, instead, NEPI Rockcastle shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes. Attendance at the AGM will be available by way of electronic participation as detailed in the Revised Notice.

