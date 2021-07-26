Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeting

07/26/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

REVISED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are advised that a revised notice of annual general meeting of NEPI Rockcastle shareholders, (the "Revised Notice") was distributed today, Monday, 26 July 2021. This Revised Notice replaces in its entirety the original notice of annual general meeting which was published on 28 April 2021.

The date of the annual general meeting ("AGM") remains unchanged and will be held at the the Company's registered office, being 2nd Floor, 30 Athol Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1JB on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at 8:30am British Summer Time/9:30am South African Standard Time, for shareholders to consider and, if deemed fit, pass with or without modification, the resolutions as set out in the Revised Notice.

The record date to be recorded in the shareholder register in order to be entitled to vote at the AGM is Friday,

13 August 2021. A copy of the Revised Notice is available on the Company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Revised-Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting.pdf

Under normal circumstances, the board of directors (the "Board") values the opportunity to meet shareholders in person. However, given the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19, the Board has concluded that it is appropriate to strongly urge shareholders not to attend the AGM in person this year and, instead, NEPI Rockcastle shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes. Attendance at the AGM will be available by way of electronic participation as detailed in the Revised Notice.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa

+44

1624 654 704

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

26 July 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 14:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
10:28aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07/23NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Changes to the Board of Directors, Appointment of Chairman and..
PU
07/23NEPI Rockcastle plc Announces Changes to the Board of Directors, Effective 18..
CI
06/15NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Disposal of Kragujevac Plaza and Krusevac Shopping Park
PU
06/15BIG CEE Serbia entered into a binding agreement to acquire Kragujevac Plaza a..
CI
05/31NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in securities by a director and by an associate of a ..
PU
05/20NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Business update – Q1 2021
PU
05/20NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
05/18NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Change To The Board Of Directors
PU
05/18Robert Emslie to Retire from the Board of NEPI Rockcastle Plc, with Effect fr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 350 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2021 90,3 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 1 843 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,51%
Capitalization 3 501 M 4 138 M 4 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,3x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,75 €
Average target price 6,06 €
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Managers and Directors
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Antoine L. Dijkstra Independent Non-Executive Director
George E. Aase Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC7.48%4 310
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED15.40%44 019
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.74%34 970
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.72%30 457
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.25%25 862
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.04%25 366