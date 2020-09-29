NEPI Rockcastle : Change in Function of a Director and Appointment of Lead Independent Director

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("the Company")

CHANGE IN FUNCTION OF A DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Company announces that following the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Mr. Andreas Klingen, currently an independent non-executive director of the Company, to act as member of the Nomination Committee and Lead Independent Director, effective as of 28 September 2020.

For further information please contact: