NEPI Rockcastle : Change in Function of a Director and Appointment of Lead Independent Director

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("the Company")
CHANGE IN FUNCTION OF A DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
The Company announces that following the proposal of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Mr. Andreas Klingen, currently an independent non-executive director of the Company, to act as member of the Nomination Committee and Lead Independent Director, effective as of 28 September 2020.
For further information please contact:
NEPI Rockcastle plc
Alex Morar/ Mirela Covasa
+ 40 21 232 1398
JSE sponsor
Java Capital
+27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank
+31 20 563 6685
Media Relations
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
29 September 2020
