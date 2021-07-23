NEPI Rockcastle : Changes to the Board of Directors, Appointment of Chairman and Management Succession Planning

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN AND MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION PLANNING

Appointment of Chairman

Further to the announcement of 18 May 2021 in respect of Mr. Robert Emslie's retirement from his role of Chairman of the

Board as of the date of the upcoming annual general meeting, the Board has nominated Mr. George Aase as Chairman of the Board, effective 18 August 2021.

Mr. George Aase is an experienced CFO and non-executive in publicly traded real estate firms, technology companies and Fortune 100 U.S. multinational industrial firms. He is a highly strategic and business-oriented senior finance executive with

extensive experience in leadership roles. Mr. Aase's core specialties include corporate finance, capital markets, IPO

transactions, debt financing, international financial operations, international finance and controlling, and investor relations, with 12 years' experience in the European commercial real estate sector. He led the process of two major initial public offering projects in London and Frankfurt. Mr. Aase also possesses extensive financing and debt restructuring experience and has managed various portfolios connected with major acquisitions and underwriting. He has a strong background and real estate network in Central Eastern Europe countries, including Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

Mr. Aase has been an independent non-executive director of NEPI Rockcastle since 2018 and has served as Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. The Board and management team

look forward to Mr. Aase's continued contribution to the Company in his new role.

Management Succession Planning

Shareholders are advised that Mr. Alexandru Morar (CEO) and Ms. Mirela Covasa (CFO), being in their 15th and 10th year of service with the Company, respectively, have approached the Board to implement a succession plan for their roles given their intentions to pursue other entrepreneurial opportunities. The two executives and the Board have agreed to implement a management succession plan over the period leading up to the Company's year end results, which includes identifying suitable candidates for the CEO and CFO roles and handover of their projects and responsibilities. The executives remain

committed over this transition period and confident in the Company's prospects, ensuring consistency in the implementation

of the approved strategy and the running development and optimization projects and initiatives. The effective date of resignation is currently unknown, and a further announcement will be released when appropriate.

Alex Morar noted: "After 14 years with the Company, I have decided to transition to the next phase and pursue new opportunities. It has been and continues to be a great honour to have helped establish and grow NEPI and then NEPI Rockcastle, and to lead as CEO over the last 6 years. I am proud to have worked alongside some of the most talented professionals in the real estate industry. Together we drove significant growth and positioned NEPI Rockcastle as the top CEE company in its industry. I want to thank the team for their loyalty and hard work over the years, and I am confident that they will continue to sustainably grow the business going forward. The Company's operational and financial performance during the last year shows that the business remains strong, well capitalised and positioned for growth into the future. I remain fully committed and involved to ensure continuity and a smooth transition as the business embarks on its next stage of growth."

Mirela Covasa mentioned: "After almost 10 years with the Company, I have decided to move on to new challenges. I have deep respect and appreciation for NEPI Rockcastle and its people, and I consider it a privilege to have been part of such a talented management team and to have helped set the Company's strategy as a member of the Board. I am also particularly proud of the finance team and its valuable contributions to NEPI Rockcastle: today's ample liquidity and prudent financial strategy position the Company strongly for the future. Going forward, I will continue to focus on delivering on our commitments to all stakeholders and I remain fully dedicated to supporting the management team through the transition to a new CFO."

George Aase noted: "I am honoured to accept this new role and I would like to thank the Board for their confidence. I also

thank Alex and Mirela for their hard work and significant achievements they have made for our Company. Over their tenure