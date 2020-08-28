NEPI Rockcastle : Closing of the Disposal of the Romanian Office Portfolio

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Group")

CLOSING OF THE DISPOSAL OF THE ROMANIAN OFFICE PORTFOLIO

Reference is made to previous announcements published in respect of the disposal of the Romanian office portfolio to AFI Europe NV, the most recent from 7 August 2020. The disposal was successfully concluded on 27 August 2020 in accordance with the terms of the new agreement. The cash proceeds amounting to €294 million (including the €15 million advance) were settled.

The Group's liquidity is now estimated at €1.2 billion and LTV has decreased to 33%, further outlining the Group's commitment to its prudent financial strategy.

For further information please contact: