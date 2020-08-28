NEPI Rockcastle : Closing of the Disposal of the Romanian Office Portfolio

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Group")
CLOSING OF THE DISPOSAL OF THE ROMANIAN OFFICE PORTFOLIO
Reference is made to previous announcements published in respect of the disposal of the Romanian office portfolio to AFI Europe NV, the most recent from 7 August 2020. The disposal was successfully concluded on 27 August 2020 in accordance with the terms of the new agreement. The cash proceeds amounting to €294 million (including the €15 million advance) were settled.
The Group's liquidity is now estimated at €1.2 billion and LTV has decreased to 33%, further outlining the Group's commitment to its prudent financial strategy.
For further information please contact:
NEPI Rockcastle plc
Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa
+40 21 232 1398
JSE sponsor
Java Capital
+27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank
+31 20 563 6685
Media Relations
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
28 August 2020
