Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  NEPI Rockcastle plc    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by a Director of NEPI Rockcastle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:20am EDT

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Andre van der Veer

responsibilities and relationship to director / person

discharging managerial responsibilities and reason for the

notification:

Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:

Initial notification

Transaction date:

28 September 2020

Class of securities / description and type of the financial

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

instrument:

Number of securities / volume:

6 106

Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:

ZAR65.91

Weighted average price per security:

ZAR 65.1559

Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:

ZAR62.52

Total value:

ZAR 397 842.00

Aggregated information:

N/A single transaction

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase through the JSE

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Mirela Covasa

+40 21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

29 September 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
11:20aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by a Director of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
09:35aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Change in Function of a Director and Appointment of Lead Indep..
PU
09/17NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Portfolio Fully Operational
PU
09/14NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in Securities by Directors and Associates of Director..
PU
08/28NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Closing of the Disposal of the Romanian Office Portfolio
PU
08/26NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Further Trading Statement
PU
08/26NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/26NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Results Presentation Live Webcast
PU
08/26NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the six m..
PU
08/26NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Capitalisation Issue
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 340 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2020 -132 M -155 M -155 M
Net Debt 2020 2 179 M 2 556 M 2 556 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,02%
Capitalization 2 047 M 2 379 M 2 401 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,49 €
Last Close Price 3,27 €
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 68,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Reinhardt Emslie Non-Executive Chairman
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marek Pawel Noetzel Executive Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC-45.27%2 379
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.94%36 605
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.18%33 684
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.89%31 100
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.19%28 375
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.14%27 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group