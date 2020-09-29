NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of NEPI Rockcastle under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.
|
Name of director / person discharging managerial
|
Andre van der Veer
|
responsibilities and relationship to director / person
|
|
discharging managerial responsibilities and reason for the
|
|
notification:
|
|
Initial notification / amendment according to MAR:
|
Initial notification
|
Transaction date:
|
28 September 2020
|
Class of securities / description and type of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
|
instrument:
|
|
Number of securities / volume:
|
6 106
|
Highest traded price per security on the market on the day:
|
ZAR65.91
|
Weighted average price per security:
|
ZAR 65.1559
|
Lowest traded price per security on the market on the day:
|
ZAR62.52
|
Total value:
|
ZAR 397 842.00
|
Aggregated information:
|
N/A single transaction
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase through the JSE
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal received:
|
Yes
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
|
|
NEPI Rockcastle plc
|
|
Mirela Covasa
|
+40 21 232 1398
|
|
|
JSE sponsor
|
|
Java Capital
|
+27 11 722 3050
|
|
|
Euronext Listing Agent
|
|
ING Bank
|
+31 20 563 6685
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
|
29 September 2020
|
