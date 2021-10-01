NEPI Rockcastle : Extension Of Period For Shareholders To Engage On Remuneration Policy And Remuneration Implementation Report

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ENGAGE ON REMUNERATION POLICY AND REMUNERATION IMPLEMENTATION REPORT

On 18 August 2021 the Company invited dissenting shareholders to engage with it regarding its Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Implementation Report tabled at the annual general meeting. No shareholders responded to the invitation.

NEPI Rockcastle restates its invitation to any shareholder that wishes to communicate its concerns or views either in writing or in person by discussion with the Remuneration Committee to contact the Company by submitting an email to office@nepirockcastle.com by the new deadline of 15 November 2021.

