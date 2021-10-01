Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Extension Of Period For Shareholders To Engage On Remuneration Policy And Remuneration Implementation Report

10/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ENGAGE ON REMUNERATION POLICY AND REMUNERATION IMPLEMENTATION REPORT

On 18 August 2021 the Company invited dissenting shareholders to engage with it regarding its Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Implementation Report tabled at the annual general meeting. No shareholders responded to the invitation.

NEPI Rockcastle restates its invitation to any shareholder that wishes to communicate its concerns or views either in writing or in person by discussion with the Remuneration Committee to contact the Company by submitting an email to office@nepirockcastle.com by the new deadline of 15 November 2021.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar

+40 21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

1 October 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
