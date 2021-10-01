NEPI Rockcastle : Extension Of Period For Shareholders To Engage On Remuneration Policy And Remuneration Implementation Report

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")
EXTENSION OF PERIOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO ENGAGE ON REMUNERATION POLICY AND REMUNERATION IMPLEMENTATION REPORT
On 18 August 2021 the Company invited dissenting shareholders to engage with it regarding its Remuneration Policy and the Remuneration Implementation Report tabled at the annual general meeting. No shareholders responded to the invitation.
NEPI Rockcastle restates its invitation to any shareholder that wishes to communicate its concerns or views either in writing or in person by discussion with the Remuneration Committee to contact the Company by submitting an email to office@nepirockcastle.com by the new deadline of 15 November 2021.
For further information please contact:
|
NEPI Rockcastle plc
|
|
Alex Morar
|
+40 21 232 1398
|
|
|
JSE sponsor
|
|
Java Capital
|
+27 11 722 3050
|
|
|
Euronext Listing Agent
|
|
ING Bank
|
+31 20 563 6685
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
|
1 October 2021
|
