Investor calls for proposed bond offering and tender offer launch announcement NEPI Rockcastle plc Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V Share code: NRP ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle") INVESTOR CALLS FOR PROPOSED BOND OFFERING AND TENDER OFFER LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATEDOR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL NEPI Rockcastle, rated BBB by S&P (stable) and BBB by Fitch (positive), has mandated Citi, ING, J.P. Morgan, Société Générale and UniCredit as Joint Bookrunners to arrange a global investor call to be held at 10:00 UKT / 11:00 CET on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 together with a series of fixed income investor calls, also commencing on 11 January 2022. A Euro-denominated fixed rate Reg S senior unsecured benchmark green bond offering with an 8 or 10 year tenor (the "New Notes"), under the EUR4,000,000,000 Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme of NE Property B.V. guaranteed by NEPI Rockcastle plc, may follow subject to market conditions. The net proceeds of the New Notes will be used to refinance a portfolio of Eligible Green Projects in line with the NEPI Rockcastle's Green Finance Framework. In addition, NE Property B.V. has announced an invitation to purchase for cash any and all (the "Tender") of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.625 per cent. Notes due 22 May 2023 guaranteed by NEPI Rockcastle (ISIN: XS1996435928), subject to the successful completion of the issue of the New Notes. The expiration deadline of the Tender is set for 17 January 2022. A noteholder that has validly tendered, or indicated its firm intention to tender, may receive priority in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the issue of the New Notes. For further information please contact: NEPI Rockcastle plc Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa +44 1624 654 704 JSE sponsor Java Capital +27 11 722 3050 Euronext Listing Agent ING Bank +31 20 563 6685 Media Relations mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com 10 January 2022