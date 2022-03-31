NEPI Rockcastle : Nepi Rockcastle Annual Report 2021

ANNUAL REPORT
1 PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS
Company proﬁle 4
CEO's statement 8
Chairman's statement 10
Director's report 12
Strong strategic positioning 26
Value creation through the six capitals 28
Portfolio at a glance 30
Development and extensions pipeline 66
EPRA performance measures 70
2 CORPORATE INSIGHTS
Executive Board of Directors 78
Corporate governance 80
Risk management 116
Remuneration review 130
Sustainability report 152
Analysis of shareholders and share trading 214
Beneﬁcial shareholding of Directors 215
3 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Statement of Directors' responsibilities 219
Independent Auditor's report 220
Financial Statements 226
4 APPENDIX
Schedule of properties 274
Glossary 276
The terms 'NEPI Rockcastle', the 'Group', the 'Company', 'we', 'our' and 'us' refer to NEPI Rockcastle plc and, as applicable, its subsidiaries and/or interests in joint ventures and associates.
1
PHOTO: PROMENADA SIBIU, ROMANIA
Performance
and operations
Company proﬁle
NEPI Rockcastle is the premier owner and operator of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe ('CEE'), with presence in nine countries and an investment portfolio of €5.8 billion.
The Group beneﬁts from a highly-skilled internal management team which combines asset management, development, investment, leasing and ﬁnancial expertise. Geographically diverse management skills allow NEPI Rockcastle to pursue CEE property opportunities eﬃciently, beneﬁting from a strategic advantage in the acquisition, development and management of properties.
NEPI Rockcastle owns and operates 52 retail properties (excluding joint venture) which attracted 244 million visits in 2021. With Group level management of tenant relationships and a focus on cross-country collabouration, the Group is the leading strategic partner for major retailers in the CEE countries.
PHOTO: CITY PARK, ROMANIA
The Group's ﬁnancial strategy includes maintaining a proﬁle of adequate liquidity, conservative gearing, and a diverse debt structure, which combines secured and unsecured bank debt with unsecured bonds listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. NEPI Rockcastle is investment grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB, stable outlook) and Fitch (BBB, positive outlook).
NEPI Rockcastle's shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE'), Euronext Amsterdam ('Euronext') and A2X. The Group aims to distribute at least 90% of its distributable earnings on a semi-annual basis. Given the nature of its business, and as it is considered a more relevant performance measure than earnings or headline earnings per share, NEPI Rockcastle uses distribution per share as its key performance measure for trading statement purposes, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements.
EPRA BPR Gold Award
EPRA sBPR Bronze Award
Top 10 Sustainalytics rated Real Estate Management companies (low risk - 11.4/100)
AA ESG rating leader
* Including investment property held for sale and excluding immaterial impact of right-of-use assets ** Collection rate increased to 96% as at mid-February 2022
