NEPI Rockcastle : Nepi Rockcastle Annual Report 2021

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

Integrated report and ﬁnancial statements

EXCELLENCE. INNOVATION. EXPERIENCE.

1 PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS

Company proﬁle 4

CEO's statement 8

Chairman's statement 10

Director's report 12

Strong strategic positioning 26

Value creation through the six capitals 28

Portfolio at a glance 30

Development and extensions pipeline 66

EPRA performance measures 70

2 CORPORATE INSIGHTS

Executive Board of Directors 78

Corporate governance 80

Risk management 116

Remuneration review 130

Sustainability report 152

Analysis of shareholders and share trading 214

Beneﬁcial shareholding of Directors 215

3 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of Directors' responsibilities 219

Independent Auditor's report 220

Financial Statements 226

4 APPENDIX

Schedule of properties 274

Glossary 276

European Single Electronic Reporting Format

(ESEF) and PDF version

This copy of the Annual Report is the PDF/printed version of the Annual Report 2021 of

NEPI Rockcastle plc. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as speciﬁed in the Regulatory Technical Standards on

ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815).

The terms 'NEPI Rockcastle', the 'Group', the 'Company', 'we', 'our' and 'us' refer to NEPI Rockcastle plc and, as applicable, its subsidiaries and/or interests in joint ventures and associates.

1

PHOTO: PROMENADA SIBIU, ROMANIA

Performance

and operations

1

Company proﬁle

NEPI Rockcastle is the premier owner and operator of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe ('CEE'), with presence in nine countries and an investment portfolio of €5.8 billion.

The Group beneﬁts from a highly-skilled internal management team which combines asset management, development, investment, leasing and ﬁnancial expertise. Geographically diverse management skills allow NEPI Rockcastle to pursue CEE property opportunities eﬃciently, beneﬁting from a strategic advantage in the acquisition, development and management of properties.

NEPI Rockcastle owns and operates 52 retail properties (excluding joint venture) which attracted 244 million visits in 2021. With Group level management of tenant relationships and a focus on cross-country collabouration, the Group is the leading strategic partner for major retailers in the CEE countries.

PHOTO: CITY PARK, ROMANIA

The Group's ﬁnancial strategy includes maintaining a proﬁle of adequate liquidity, conservative gearing, and a diverse debt structure, which combines secured and unsecured bank debt with unsecured bonds listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. NEPI Rockcastle is investment grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB, stable outlook) and Fitch (BBB, positive outlook).

NEPI Rockcastle's shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE'), Euronext Amsterdam ('Euronext') and A2X. The Group aims to distribute at least 90% of its distributable earnings on a semi-annual basis. Given the nature of its business, and as it is considered a more relevant performance measure than earnings or headline earnings per share, NEPI Rockcastle uses distribution per share as its key performance measure for trading statement purposes, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements.

EPRA BPR Gold Award

EPRA sBPR Bronze Award

Top 10 Sustainalytics rated Real Estate Management companies (low risk - 11.4/100)

AA ESG rating leader