Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Nepi Rockcastle Annual Report 2021

03/31/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REPORT

2021

Integrated report and ﬁnancial statements

EXCELLENCE. INNOVATION. EXPERIENCE.

1 PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONS

Company proﬁle 4

CEO's statement 8

Chairman's statement 10

Director's report 12

Strong strategic positioning 26

Value creation through the six capitals 28

Portfolio at a glance 30

Development and extensions pipeline 66

EPRA performance measures 70

2 CORPORATE INSIGHTS

Executive Board of Directors 78

Corporate governance 80

Risk management 116

Remuneration review 130

Sustainability report 152

Analysis of shareholders and share trading 214

Beneﬁcial shareholding of Directors 215

3 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of Directors' responsibilities 219

Independent Auditor's report 220

Financial Statements 226

4 APPENDIX

Schedule of properties 274

Glossary 276

European Single Electronic Reporting Format

(ESEF) and PDF version

This copy of the Annual Report is the PDF/printed version of the Annual Report 2021 of

NEPI Rockcastle plc. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as speciﬁed in the Regulatory Technical Standards on

ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815).

Visit our website

www.nepirockcastle.com

for more information about us and our business

The terms 'NEPI Rockcastle', the 'Group', the 'Company', 'we', 'our' and 'us' refer to NEPI Rockcastle plc and, as applicable, its subsidiaries and/or interests in joint ventures and associates.

1

PHOTO: PROMENADA SIBIU, ROMANIA

Performance

and operations

1

Company proﬁle

NEPI Rockcastle is the premier owner and operator of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe ('CEE'), with presence in nine countries and an investment portfolio of €5.8 billion.

The Group beneﬁts from a highly-skilled internal management team which combines asset management, development, investment, leasing and ﬁnancial expertise. Geographically diverse management skills allow NEPI Rockcastle to pursue CEE property opportunities eﬃciently, beneﬁting from a strategic advantage in the acquisition, development and management of properties.

NEPI Rockcastle owns and operates 52 retail properties (excluding joint venture) which attracted 244 million visits in 2021. With Group level management of tenant relationships and a focus on cross-country collabouration, the Group is the leading strategic partner for major retailers in the CEE countries.

PHOTO: CITY PARK, ROMANIA

The Group's ﬁnancial strategy includes maintaining a proﬁle of adequate liquidity, conservative gearing, and a diverse debt structure, which combines secured and unsecured bank debt with unsecured bonds listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. NEPI Rockcastle is investment grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB, stable outlook) and Fitch (BBB, positive outlook).

NEPI Rockcastle's shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ('JSE'), Euronext Amsterdam ('Euronext') and A2X. The Group aims to distribute at least 90% of its distributable earnings on a semi-annual basis. Given the nature of its business, and as it is considered a more relevant performance measure than earnings or headline earnings per share, NEPI Rockcastle uses distribution per share as its key performance measure for trading statement purposes, in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements.

EPRA BPR Gold Award

EPRA sBPR Bronze Award

Top 10 Sustainalytics rated Real Estate Management companies (low risk - 11.4/100)

AA ESG rating leader

* Including investment property held for sale and excluding immaterial impact of right-of-use assets ** Collection rate increased to 96% as at mid-February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 18:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
02:56pNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Nepi Rockcastle Annual Report 2021
PU
03/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Availability of 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/17NEPI ROCKCASTLE : NEPI Rockcastle - Update On The Redomicile From Isle Of Man To The Nethe..
PU
03/17NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Update on the redomicile from Isle of Man to the Netherlands
PU
03/08NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Finalisation announcement in respect of the dividend for the year ended ..
PU
02/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Consolidated Financial Statements 31 December 2021
PU
02/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December ..
PU
02/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Results presentation H2 2021
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : NEPI Rockcastle plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Short-form-Announcement-Condensed Consolidated Financial Results for the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 449 M 502 M 502 M
Net income 2022 238 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2022 1 789 M 1 996 M 1 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,35%
Capitalization 3 658 M 4 082 M 4 082 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,05 €
Average target price 6,47 €
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Managers and Directors
Eliza Predoiu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Deputy CFO
Rüdiger Dany Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Antoine L. Dijkstra Independent Non-Executive Director
George E. Aase Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC-7.75%4 112
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.69%35 265
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.96%33 756
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.29.47%33 421
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.37%33 416
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.08%30 505