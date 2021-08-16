NEPI Rockcastle : Reminder For results Presentation Live Webcast

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("Company")

REMINDER FOR RESULTS PRESENTATION LIVE WEBCAST

Stakeholders are reminded to follow the presentation of the financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 via webcast or conference call on Thursday, 19 August 2021, commencing at 09:00 United Kingdom time / 10:00 South African time.

Webcast registration link and dial-in details are available on the home page of the Company's website, https://nepirockcastle.com/.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa +44 1624 654 704 JSE sponsor Java Capital +27 11 722 3050 Euronext Listing Agent ING Bank +31 20 563 6685 Media Relations mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

16 August 2021