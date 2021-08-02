NEPI Rockcastle : Results Presentation Live Webcast

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or "Company")
RESULTS PRESENTATION LIVE WEBCAST
NEPI Rockcastle advises that the Company's financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 and stakeholders are invited to follow the results presentation via webcast or conference call on Thursday, 19 August 2021, commencing at 09:00 United Kingdom time / 10:00 South Africa time.
Webcast registration link and dial in details will be available on the home page of the Company's website in due course.
For further information please contact:
|
NEPI Rockcastle plc
|
|
|
Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa
|
+44
|
1624 654 704
|
|
|
|
JSE sponsor
|
|
|
Java Capital
|
+27
|
11 722 3050
|
|
|
|
Euronext Listing Agent
|
|
|
ING Bank
|
+31
|
20 563 6685
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
|
2 August 2021
|
|
Disclaimer
NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:07 UTC.