    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
NEPI Rockcastle : Results Presentation Live Webcast

08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "Company")

RESULTS PRESENTATION LIVE WEBCAST

NEPI Rockcastle advises that the Company's financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 will be published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 and stakeholders are invited to follow the results presentation via webcast or conference call on Thursday, 19 August 2021, commencing at 09:00 United Kingdom time / 10:00 South Africa time.

Webcast registration link and dial in details will be available on the home page of the Company's website in due course.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa

+44

1624 654 704

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

2 August 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
