    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
NEPI Rockcastle : Results presentation

02/21/2022 | 07:41am EST
Results presentation

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or "Company")


RESULTS PRESENTATION


NEPI Rockcastle advises that the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be
published by close of business on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. The results presentation will be hosted on
Thursday, 24 February 2022 at 10:00 South Africa time at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton, 138 Rivonia Road,
Sandown, Sandton. Stakeholders may also follow the results presentation via webcast or conference call,
commencing at 08.00 United Kingdom time / 10.00 South Africa time.

Webcast registration link and dial in details are available on the home page of the Company's website.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Eliza Predoiu/ Rudiger Dany                            +44 1624 654 704

JSE sponsor
Java Capital                                           +27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank                                               +31 20 563 6685

Media Relations                                        mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

21 February 2022

Date: 21-02-2022 02:25:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 415 M 470 M 470 M
Net income 2021 90,3 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2021 1 932 M 2 189 M 2 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,72%
Capitalization 3 808 M 4 315 M 4 315 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float -
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,25 €
Average target price 6,63 €
Spread / Average Target 6,03%
Managers and Directors
Eliza Predoiu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Deputy CFO
Rüdiger Dany Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Antoine L. Dijkstra Independent Non-Executive Director
George E. Aase Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC0.92%4 315
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 116
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 629
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.16%35 204
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.16%35 008
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.48%30 900