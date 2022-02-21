NEPI Rockcastle : Results presentation

Results presentation
NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or "Company")
NEPI Rockcastle advises that the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be
published by close of business on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. The results presentation will be hosted on
Thursday, 24 February 2022 at 10:00 South Africa time at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton, 138 Rivonia Road,
Sandown, Sandton. Stakeholders may also follow the results presentation via webcast or conference call,
commencing at 08.00 United Kingdom time / 10.00 South Africa time.
Webcast registration link and dial in details are available on the home page of the Company's website.
For further information please contact:
NEPI Rockcastle plc
Eliza Predoiu/ Rudiger Dany +44 1624 654 704
JSE sponsor
Java Capital +27 11 722 3050
Euronext Listing Agent
ING Bank +31 20 563 6685
Media Relations mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
21 February 2022
