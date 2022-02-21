NEPI Rockcastle : Results presentation

Results presentation NEPI Rockcastle plc Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V Share code: NRP ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle" or "Company") RESULTS PRESENTATION NEPI Rockcastle advises that the Company's financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be published by close of business on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. The results presentation will be hosted on Thursday, 24 February 2022 at 10:00 South Africa time at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton, 138 Rivonia Road, Sandown, Sandton. Stakeholders may also follow the results presentation via webcast or conference call, commencing at 08.00 United Kingdom time / 10.00 South Africa time. Webcast registration link and dial in details are available on the home page of the Company's website. For further information please contact: NEPI Rockcastle plc Eliza Predoiu/ Rudiger Dany +44 1624 654 704 JSE sponsor Java Capital +27 11 722 3050 Euronext Listing Agent ING Bank +31 20 563 6685 Media Relations mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com 21 February 2022 Date: 21-02-2022 02:25:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.