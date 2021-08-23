Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NEPI Rockcastle : S&P Affirms NEPI Rockcastle's Credit Rating At ‘BBB' And Revises Outlook From Negative To Stable

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "company" or the "Group")

S&P AFFIRMS NEPI ROCKCASTLE'S CREDIT RATING AT 'BBB' AND REVISES OUTLOOK FROM NEGATIVE TO STABLE

Standard & Poor's Global Ratings ("S&P") has reaffirmed NEPI Rockcastle's credit rating at 'BBB' and revised the outlook from negative to stable on anticipated operational recovery.

The rating reflects the S&P's view that the company's operating performance will continue to stabilise with improving footfall numbers and tenants' sales as economic activity recovers in CEE, thanks to the quality of the Group's assets and limited competition. The revised outlook was underpinned by stable occupancy level, high rent collection rates and increasing footfall despite the continuously challenging environment. Moreover, the Group's credit metrics are robust, with measures taken by NEPI Rockcastle to support its conservative capital structure. The improving macroeconomic fundamentals will contribute to maintaining a stable leverage in the upcoming future, with the Group's liquidity and funding profiles expected to remain solid.

"The revision of the rating outlook from negative to stable reconfirms the robustness of our business model and its flexibility, even in highly demanding circumstances, and recognises our efforts throughout the recent period. Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, we continued the smooth and safe running of our operations and ensured adequate levels of liquidity and capital. The improving footfall and tenant sales, the high occupancy rate (currently 95.6%) and collection rate (94% for H1 2021 and 99% for 2020) point to a quick recovery." - Mirela Covasa, CFO.

The report issued by S&P is available on the company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/investors/financing- activities/ratings-activities/

This announcement is for information purposes only.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/ Mirela Covasa

+44

1624 654 704

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

23 August 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 393 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2021 90,3 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 1 831 M 2 148 M 2 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,35%
Capitalization 3 564 M 4 168 M 4 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,85 €
Average target price 6,24 €
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Managers and Directors
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Reinhardt Emslie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Antoine L. Dijkstra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC12.00%4 168
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.00%42 036
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.71%28 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.64%25 262
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.22%25 128
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.89%23 995