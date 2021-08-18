Log in
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/17
98.82 ZAR   -0.15%
11:44aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Trading Statement
PU
06:04aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Results Of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/16NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Reminder For results Presentation Live Webcast
PU
NEPI Rockcastle : Trading Statement

08/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

TRADING STATEMENT

In the Business Update published on 20 May 2021, NEPI Rockcastle advised that it expected to declare a cash dividend for the six months ending 30 June 2021.

NEPI Rockcastle's distributable earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021") are 17.64 euro cents, being 10.3% lower than the distributable earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("H1 2020") of 19.66 euro cents. The decrease is mostly due to the impact of the disposal of the Romanian office portfolio (completed in August 2020) and higher finance costs, due to maintaining additional liquidity compared to H1 2020. Retail-only Net Operating Income was 4.4% higher in H1 2021 as compared to H1 2020.

The Company decided not to declare a dividend for H1 2020 but to allot and issue fully paid shares as a capitalisation issue. For H1 2021, the Board has declared a distribution of 17.64 euro cents per share, which will be paid in cash. This decision is in line with NEPI Rockcastle's policy of distributing at least 90% of its distributable earnings, and further underlines the Board's confidence in the Company's strong balance sheet and good performance during the recent period.

The financial information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's auditors. Further details will be included in NEPI Rockcastle's financial results for H1 2021, which will be published on Thursday, 19 August 2021.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa

+44 1624 654 704

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

18 August 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 350 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2021 90,3 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 1 843 M 2 159 M 2 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,56%
Capitalization 3 449 M 4 048 M 4 041 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 72,7%
