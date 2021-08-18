NEPI Rockcastle : Trading Statement

NEPI Rockcastle plc

In the Business Update published on 20 May 2021, NEPI Rockcastle advised that it expected to declare a cash dividend for the six months ending 30 June 2021.

NEPI Rockcastle's distributable earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2021 ("H1 2021") are 17.64 euro cents, being 10.3% lower than the distributable earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 ("H1 2020") of 19.66 euro cents. The decrease is mostly due to the impact of the disposal of the Romanian office portfolio (completed in August 2020) and higher finance costs, due to maintaining additional liquidity compared to H1 2020. Retail-only Net Operating Income was 4.4% higher in H1 2021 as compared to H1 2020.

The Company decided not to declare a dividend for H1 2020 but to allot and issue fully paid shares as a capitalisation issue. For H1 2021, the Board has declared a distribution of 17.64 euro cents per share, which will be paid in cash. This decision is in line with NEPI Rockcastle's policy of distributing at least 90% of its distributable earnings, and further underlines the Board's confidence in the Company's strong balance sheet and good performance during the recent period.

The financial information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's auditors. Further details will be included in NEPI Rockcastle's financial results for H1 2021, which will be published on Thursday, 19 August 2021.

