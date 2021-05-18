Log in
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Change To The Board Of Directors

05/18/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders are advised that independent non-executive chairman, Mr Robert Emslie, has informed the board of directors ("the Board") of his intention to retire from the Board with effect from Wednesday, 18 August 2021, being the date of the upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM"). Mr Emslie, who was due to retire by rotation at the AGM, will accordingly not offer himself up for re-election and resolution 2.1 will be withdrawn at the upcoming AGM.

The Board thanks Mr Emslie for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa

+44

1624 654 704

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

18 May 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 390 M 475 M 475 M
Net income 2021 90,3 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 1 872 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,94%
Capitalization 3 416 M 4 147 M 4 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,88 €
Last Close Price 5,61 €
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,31%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Robert Reinhardt Emslie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Antoine L. Dijkstra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC2.75%4 147
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.60%42 760
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.88%35 258
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.47%32 596
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.22%26 277
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.13%26 043