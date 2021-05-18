NEPI Rockcastle : Change To The Board Of Directors

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")
CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders are advised that independent non-executive chairman, Mr Robert Emslie, has informed the board of directors ("the Board") of his intention to retire from the Board with effect from Wednesday, 18 August 2021, being the date of the upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM"). Mr Emslie, who was due to retire by rotation at the AGM, will accordingly not offer himself up for re-election and resolution 2.1 will be withdrawn at the upcoming AGM.
The Board thanks Mr Emslie for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. For further information please contact:
|
NEPI Rockcastle plc
|
|
|
Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa
|
+44
|
1624 654 704
|
|
|
|
JSE sponsor
|
|
|
Java Capital
|
+27
|
11 722 3050
|
|
|
|
Euronext Listing Agent
|
|
|
ING Bank
|
+31
|
20 563 6685
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
|
18 May 2021
|
|
Disclaimer
NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:06:01 UTC.