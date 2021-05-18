NEPI Rockcastle : Change To The Board Of Directors

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

CHANGE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders are advised that independent non-executive chairman, Mr Robert Emslie, has informed the board of directors ("the Board") of his intention to retire from the Board with effect from Wednesday, 18 August 2021, being the date of the upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM"). Mr Emslie, who was due to retire by rotation at the AGM, will accordingly not offer himself up for re-election and resolution 2.1 will be withdrawn at the upcoming AGM.

The Board thanks Mr Emslie for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours. For further information please contact: