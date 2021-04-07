NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by Directors of NEPI Rockcastle

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares ("allocated shares") by directors of the Company in terms of the Rules of the NEPI Rockcastle plc Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

The number of allocated shares is calculated based on the 30-day VWAP of NEPI Rockcastle shares as at 31 March 2021 in respect of the 2020 financial year LTIP awards, with reference to the JSE trading information, expressed in ZAR. The share prices have been converted to ZAR based on the ZAR/EUR exchange rate for the same 30-day period. The total value of the allocated shares expressed in EUR reflects the values disclosed in the Remuneration Review (page 158 of the 2020 Annual Report).

Name of director / person discharging managerial Alex Morar responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification

Transaction date: 5 April 2021 Class of securities/description and type of the Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument: Number of securities/volume: 28 896 Price per security: ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191) Total value: ZAR 2 670 915.07 (equivalent to EUR 150 thousand) Aggregated information: N/A - single transaction Nature of transaction: Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year Place of the transaction: Outside of a trading venue Nature and extent of director's interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal received: Yes Name of director / person discharging managerial Mirela Covasa

responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification