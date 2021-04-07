NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by Directors of NEPI Rockcastle

NEPI Rockcastle plc
Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man
Registered number 014178V
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE
Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares ("allocated shares") by directors of the Company in terms of the Rules of the NEPI Rockcastle plc Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.
The number of allocated shares is calculated based on the 30-day VWAP of NEPI Rockcastle shares as at 31 March 2021 in respect of the 2020 financial year LTIP awards, with reference to the JSE trading information, expressed in ZAR. The share prices have been converted to ZAR based on the ZAR/EUR exchange rate for the same 30-day period. The total value of the allocated shares expressed in EUR reflects the values disclosed in the Remuneration Review (page 158 of the 2020 Annual Report).
Name of director / person discharging managerial Alex Morar responsibilities:
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification
|
Transaction date:
|
5 April 2021
|
Class of securities/description and type of the
|
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
|
financial instrument:
|
|
Number of securities/volume:
|
28 896
|
Price per security:
|
ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191)
|
Total value:
|
ZAR 2 670 915.07 (equivalent to EUR 150 thousand)
|
Aggregated information:
|
N/A - single transaction
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in
|
|
terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside of a trading venue
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal received:
|
Yes
|
|
|
Name of director / person discharging managerial
|
Mirela Covasa
responsibilities:
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification
|
Transaction date:
|
5 April 2021
|
Class of securities/description and type of the
|
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
|
financial instrument:
|
|
Number of securities/volume:
|
19 264
|
Price per security:
|
ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191)
|
Total value:
|
ZAR 1 780 610.05 (equivalent to EUR 100 thousand)
|
Aggregated information:
|
N/A - single transaction
|
Nature of transaction:
|
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in
|
|
terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year
|
Place of the transaction:
|
Outside of a trading venue
|
Nature and extent of director's interest:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Clearance to deal received:
|
Yes
Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:
Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:
Class of securities/description and type of the financial instrument:
Number of securities/volume: Price per security:
Total value:
Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:
Place of the transaction:
Nature and extent of director's interest: Clearance to deal received:
Marek Noetzel
Initial notification 5 April 2021
Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each
14 448
ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191)
ZAR 1 335 457.54 (equivalent to EUR 75 thousand) N/A - single transaction
Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year Outside of a trading venue
Direct beneficial Yes
For further information please contact:
|
NEPI Rockcastle plc
|
|
Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa
|
+40 21 232 1398
|
|
|
JSE sponsor
|
|
Java Capital
|
+27 11 722 3050
|
|
|
Euronext Listing Agent
|
|
ING Bank
|
+31 20 563 6685
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
|
7 April 2021
|
Disclaimer
NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:05:01 UTC.