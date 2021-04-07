Log in
NEPI Rockcastle plc    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 04/06
94.79 ZAR   +0.69%
11:06aNEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Dealings in Securities by Directors of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
03/25NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC  : Dividends
CO
03/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Availability of 2020 Annual Report
PU
NEPI Rockcastle : Dealings in Securities by Directors of NEPI Rockcastle

04/07/2021 | 11:06am EDT
NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man

Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTORS OF NEPI ROCKCASTLE

Shareholders are advised of the following information relating to the award and acceptance of shares ("allocated shares") by directors of the Company in terms of the Rules of the NEPI Rockcastle plc Incentive Plan (the "LTIP") under the JSE Listings Requirements and the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") in Europe.

The number of allocated shares is calculated based on the 30-day VWAP of NEPI Rockcastle shares as at 31 March 2021 in respect of the 2020 financial year LTIP awards, with reference to the JSE trading information, expressed in ZAR. The share prices have been converted to ZAR based on the ZAR/EUR exchange rate for the same 30-day period. The total value of the allocated shares expressed in EUR reflects the values disclosed in the Remuneration Review (page 158 of the 2020 Annual Report).

Name of director / person discharging managerial Alex Morar responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification

Transaction date:

5 April 2021

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

28 896

Price per security:

ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191)

Total value:

ZAR 2 670 915.07 (equivalent to EUR 150 thousand)

Aggregated information:

N/A - single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in

terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

Name of director / person discharging managerial

Mirela Covasa

responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Initial notification

Transaction date:

5 April 2021

Class of securities/description and type of the

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume:

19 264

Price per security:

ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191)

Total value:

ZAR 1 780 610.05 (equivalent to EUR 100 thousand)

Aggregated information:

N/A - single transaction

Nature of transaction:

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in

terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year

Place of the transaction:

Outside of a trading venue

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal received:

Yes

Name of director / person discharging managerial responsibilities:

Initial notification/amendment according to MAR: Transaction date:

Class of securities/description and type of the financial instrument:

Number of securities/volume: Price per security:

Total value:

Aggregated information: Nature of transaction:

Place of the transaction:

Nature and extent of director's interest: Clearance to deal received:

Marek Noetzel

Initial notification 5 April 2021

Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each

14 448

ZAR 92.432 (equivalent to EUR 5.191)

ZAR 1 335 457.54 (equivalent to EUR 75 thousand) N/A - single transaction

Off-market award and acceptance of allocated shares in terms of the LTIP for the 2020 financial year Outside of a trading venue

Direct beneficial Yes

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa

+40 21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

7 April 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
