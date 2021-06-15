Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. NEPI Rockcastle plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   IM00BDD7WV31

NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC

(NRP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : Disposal of Kragujevac Plaza and Krusevac Shopping Park

06/15/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle")

DISPOSAL OF KRAGUJEVAC PLAZA AND KRUSEVAC SHOPPING PARK

INTRODUCTION

NEPI Rockcastle is pleased to announce that on 14 June 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary NE Property B.V., ("the seller"), it has entered into a binding agreement ("the agreement") to dispose of 100% of the shares in the subsidiaries holding two Serbian retail properties, Kragujevac Plaza (including extension plot) and Krusevac Shopping Park (including extension plot) ("Serbian properties") ("the disposal"), to CEE BIG BV ("the purchaser").

RATIONALE AND USE OF PROCEEDS

The disposal is consistent with NEPI Rockcastle's investment strategy to focus on core dominant properties and increase its presence in countries with investment grade rating. Following the disposal, NEPI Rockcastle will retain one core property in Serbia, Promenada Novi Sad.

The aggregate consideration for the Serbian properties is €60.8 million and is payable at the completion date. The net proceeds from the disposal will be used to fund NEPI Rockcastle's pipeline of acquisitions and developments.

PROPERTY SPECIFIC INFORMATION

The Serbian properties had an aggregate book value (based on their fair values) of €58.3 million on 31 December 2020. Details of the Serbian properties are set out below:

Property

Location

Year acquired/

Gross lettable

Valuation

Annualised

opened

area*

(€ million)

passing rent

(m2)

(€ million)

Kragujevac

Plaza

Kragujevac,

2012/2014

22,300

46.6

4

(and extension plot)

Serbia

Krusevac

Shopping

Krusevac,

2019

8,600

11.7

1

Park (and

extension

Serbia

plot)

*excluding temporary GLA and terraces

The above properties were fair valued as of 31 December 2020 by Jones Lang LaSalle, an external, independent professional valuer, with appropriate and recognised qualifications, and recent experience in the location and category of property being assessed.

TERMS OF THE DISPOSAL

The final cash consideration will be determined at the completion date, considering the subsidiaries' financial statements as of that date.

The disposal is subject to the unconditional approval of the Serbian Competition Council. The agreement contains warranties, indemnities and undertakings which are typically associated with transactions of this nature.

CATEGORISATION OF THE DISPOSAL

The transaction is not categorisable in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and the information in this announcement is presented for information purposes only.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Alex Morar/Mirela Covasa

+44

1624 654 704

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

15 June 2021

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle plc published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
03:22aNEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Disposal of Kragujevac Plaza and Krusevac Shopping Park
PU
05/31NEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Dealings in securities by a director and by an associate of a..
PU
05/20NEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Business update – Q1 2021
PU
05/20NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC  : 1st quarter results
CO
05/18NEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Change To The Board Of Directors
PU
05/18NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC  : Nomination
CO
05/04NEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Operating Gross Leasable Area Increases To 93%, Expected To E..
PU
04/28NEPI ROCKCASTLE  : Availability of Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
04/28NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC  : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/20COVID-19 UPDATE : Operational Gross Leasable Area Increased To 75%
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 341 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2021 90,3 M 110 M 110 M
Net Debt 2021 1 872 M 2 272 M 2 272 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 3 567 M 4 334 M 4 328 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Duration : Period :
NEPI Rockcastle plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,95 €
Last Close Price 5,86 €
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexandru Morar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mirela Florenta Covasa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andre van der Veer Independent Non-Executive Director
Antoine L. Dijkstra Independent Non-Executive Director
George E. Aase Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC4.55%4 334
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED22.00%45 555
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%36 027
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.75%33 447
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.08%27 840
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.54%26 972