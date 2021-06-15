NEPI Rockcastle plc

Incorporated and registered in the Isle of Man Registered number 014178V

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31 ("NEPI Rockcastle")

DISPOSAL OF KRAGUJEVAC PLAZA AND KRUSEVAC SHOPPING PARK

INTRODUCTION

NEPI Rockcastle is pleased to announce that on 14 June 2021, through its wholly owned subsidiary NE Property B.V., ("the seller"), it has entered into a binding agreement ("the agreement") to dispose of 100% of the shares in the subsidiaries holding two Serbian retail properties, Kragujevac Plaza (including extension plot) and Krusevac Shopping Park (including extension plot) ("Serbian properties") ("the disposal"), to CEE BIG BV ("the purchaser").

RATIONALE AND USE OF PROCEEDS

The disposal is consistent with NEPI Rockcastle's investment strategy to focus on core dominant properties and increase its presence in countries with investment grade rating. Following the disposal, NEPI Rockcastle will retain one core property in Serbia, Promenada Novi Sad.

The aggregate consideration for the Serbian properties is €60.8 million and is payable at the completion date. The net proceeds from the disposal will be used to fund NEPI Rockcastle's pipeline of acquisitions and developments.

PROPERTY SPECIFIC INFORMATION

The Serbian properties had an aggregate book value (based on their fair values) of €58.3 million on 31 December 2020. Details of the Serbian properties are set out below:

Property Location Year acquired/ Gross lettable Valuation Annualised opened area* (€ million) passing rent (m2) (€ million) Kragujevac Plaza Kragujevac, 2012/2014 22,300 46.6 4 (and extension plot) Serbia Krusevac Shopping Krusevac, 2019 8,600 11.7 1 Park (and extension Serbia plot)

*excluding temporary GLA and terraces

The above properties were fair valued as of 31 December 2020 by Jones Lang LaSalle, an external, independent professional valuer, with appropriate and recognised qualifications, and recent experience in the location and category of property being assessed.