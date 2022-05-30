Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Nepi Rockcastle S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.

(NRP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-23
93.65 ZAR   -0.71%
09:59aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : General Meeting - Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:49aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Revised notice of annual general meeting
PU
05/27MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION : appointment of permanent CEO and CFO; appointment of COO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEPI Rockcastle : General Meeting - Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeting

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A. (formerly NEPI Rockcastle PLC) Société Anonyme

7B, rue de Bonnevoie, L-1260 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Registration number: B267528

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

REVISED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the migration of NEPI Rockcastle to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on 10 May 2022, shareholders are advised that a revised notice (the Revised Notice) of the fifth annual general meeting of NEPI Rockcastle, convened in terms of Luxembourg law (the AGM) was distributed today, Monday, 30 May 2022. The Revised Notice replaces in its entirety the original notice of annual general meeting published on Friday, 29 April 2022.

The AGM will be held at Sofitel Luxembourg Le Grand Ducal, 40, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on Thursday, 30 June 2022 at 11:00 Central European Time / 11:00 South African Standard Time.

The record date to be recorded in the shareholder register in order to be entitled to vote at the AGM is Friday, 24 June 2022. A copy of the Revised Notice (together with all supporting documents) is available on the Company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/investors/shareholding-details/revised-notice-of-annual-general-meeting/.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle plc

Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu

+40

21 232 13 98

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

30 May 2022

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
09:59aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : General Meeting - Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeti..
PU
09:49aNEPI ROCKCASTLE : Revised notice of annual general meeting
PU
05/27MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION : appointment of permanent CEO and CFO; appointment of COO
PU
05/24PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION : Election of home member state
PU
05/24NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Election of Home Member State
PU
05/18NEPI ROCKCASTLE PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
04/29NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/29NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Availability of Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/28NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting, Proposed Change Of Name And Ma..
PU
04/28NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Results of extraordinary general meeting, proposed change of name and ma..
PU
More news
Chart NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Nepi Rockcastle S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish