NEPI Rockcastle : General Meeting - Availability of Revised Notice of Annual General Meeting

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A. (formerly NEPI Rockcastle PLC) Société Anonyme

7B, rue de Bonnevoie, L-1260 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Registration number: B267528

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

REVISED NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the migration of NEPI Rockcastle to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on 10 May 2022, shareholders are advised that a revised notice (the Revised Notice) of the fifth annual general meeting of NEPI Rockcastle, convened in terms of Luxembourg law (the AGM) was distributed today, Monday, 30 May 2022. The Revised Notice replaces in its entirety the original notice of annual general meeting published on Friday, 29 April 2022.

The AGM will be held at Sofitel Luxembourg Le Grand Ducal, 40, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on Thursday, 30 June 2022 at 11:00 Central European Time / 11:00 South African Standard Time.

The record date to be recorded in the shareholder register in order to be entitled to vote at the AGM is Friday, 24 June 2022. A copy of the Revised Notice (together with all supporting documents) is available on the Company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/investors/shareholding-details/revised-notice-of-annual-general-meeting/.

For further information please contact: