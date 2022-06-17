NEPI Rockcastle : Investor Property Tour

NEPI Rockcastle S.A.
(formerly NEPI Rockcastle PLC)
Société Anonyme
7B, rue de Bonnevoie, L-1260 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Registered number: B267528
Share code: NRP
ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31
("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")
INVESTOR PROPERTY TOUR
Shareholders are advised that NEPI Rockcastle is hosting a property tour during the period 16-19 June 2022, to showcase some of the Company's properties in Romania, Poland and Lithuania.
A copy of the presentation is available on the Company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/06/Investor-Presentation-Jun-2022.pdf.
For further information please contact:
|
NEPI Rockcastle S.A.
|
|
Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu
|
+40 21 232 1398
|
|
|
|
|
JSE sponsor
|
|
Java Capital
|
+27 11 722 3050
|
|
|
|
|
Euronext Listing Agent
|
|
ING Bank
|
+31 20 563 6685
|
|
|
|
|
Media Relations
|
mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com
|
|
|
17 June 2022
|
Disclaimer
NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.