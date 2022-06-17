Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Nepi Rockcastle S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.

(NRP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-23
93.65 ZAR   -0.71%
93.65 ZAR   -0.71%
NEPI Rockcastle : Investor Property Tour

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
NEPI Rockcastle S.A.

(formerly NEPI Rockcastle PLC)

Société Anonyme

7B, rue de Bonnevoie, L-1260 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Registered number: B267528

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or "the Company")

INVESTOR PROPERTY TOUR

Shareholders are advised that NEPI Rockcastle is hosting a property tour during the period 16-19 June 2022, to showcase some of the Company's properties in Romania, Poland and Lithuania.

A copy of the presentation is available on the Company's website: https://nepirockcastle.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/06/Investor-Presentation-Jun-2022.pdf.

For further information please contact:

NEPI Rockcastle S.A.

Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu

+40 21 232 1398

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27 11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31 20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

17 June 2022

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
