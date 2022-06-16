Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Nepi Rockcastle S.A.
  News
  Summary
    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.

(NRP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-23
93.65 ZAR   -0.71%
NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Property Tour June 2022
PU
NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Managers' transactions - EN
PU
NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director of NEPI Rockcastle
PU
Summary

NEPI Rockcastle : Property Tour June 2022

06/16/2022 | 08:13am EDT
PROPERTY TOUR

June 2022

COMPANY OVERVIEW

June 2022

2 NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022

NEPI Rockcastle profile

  • Active in 9 countries in CEE with robust economic outlook, above the European average
  • Investments in high-quality commercial real estate with strong fundamentals and prospects
  • Strong record of consistent growth, backed-up by prudent financial policy, since 2007
  • Highly experienced management team, operating an integrated platform which includes internalised key functions such as asset management, leasing, investment and development, and finance
  • Active management of properties providing investors with sustainable cash flows, with a history of distributing 90% - 100% of earnings
  1. investment grade rating

Standard & Poor's: stable outlook

Fitch: positive outlook

EPRA BPR Gold Award

EPRA sBPR Bronze Award

Top 10 Sustainalytics rated companies

(low risk - 11.4/100)

AA ESG rating leader

3 NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022

A leading commercial real estate company in CEE

98% of the properties are located in EU investment-grade countries

CEE countries where the Group operates^

Population (m inhabitants)

104

Total GDP (€m)

1 423 756

Average GDP per country (€m)

299 133

GDP per capita (€)

13 749

Purchasing power per inhabitant (€)

6 801

Number of Group's properties

56

Visits to Group's properties in 2019 (m)

325

^ Source: GfK, World Bank (2020 and 2021)

Weight in the

Country

S&P

Fitch

portfolio

Credit rating

Credit rating

(by property

value)

Romania

BBB- stable

BBB- negative

35%

Poland

A- stable

A- stable

25%

Hungary

BBB stable

BBB stable

10%

Slovakia

A+ stable

A stable

9%

Bulgaria

BBB stable

BBB positive

8%

Croatia

BBB- stable

BBB positive

5%

Czech Republic

AA- stable

AA- stable

3%

Lithuania

A+ stable

A stable

3%

Serbia

BB+ stable

BB+ positive

2%

Lithuania

Poland

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

CroatiaRomania

Serbia

Bulgaria

EU countries

non-EU country

4 NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022

NEPI Rockcastle at a glance

as of March 2022

€5.9bn

2 million2

Investment property value

m of GLA

32.5%

96.0%

Loan-to-value

EPRA Occupancy rate

€6.42

6.0%

EPRA NRV per share

Dividend yield*

  • Dividend yield computed based on 2021 distribution and mid-May 2022 share price
    5 NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
