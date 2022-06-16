PROPERTY TOUR
June 2022
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022
NEPI Rockcastle profile
Standard & Poor's: stable outlook
Fitch: positive outlook
EPRA BPR Gold Award
EPRA sBPR Bronze Award
Top 10 Sustainalytics rated companies
(low risk - 11.4/100)
AA ESG rating leader
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022
A leading commercial real estate company in CEE
98% of the properties are located in EU investment-grade countries
CEE countries where the Group operates^
Population (m inhabitants)
104
Total GDP (€m)
1 423 756
Average GDP per country (€m)
299 133
GDP per capita (€)
13 749
Purchasing power per inhabitant (€)
6 801
Number of Group's properties
56
Visits to Group's properties in 2019 (m)
325
^ Source: GfK, World Bank (2020 and 2021)
Weight in the
Country
S&P
Fitch
portfolio
Credit rating
(by property
value)
Romania
BBB- stable
BBB- negative
35%
Poland
A- stable
25%
Hungary
BBB stable
10%
Slovakia
A+ stable
A stable
9%
Bulgaria
BBB positive
8%
Croatia
5%
Czech Republic
AA- stable
3%
Lithuania
Serbia
BB+ stable
BB+ positive
2%
Lithuania
Poland
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Hungary
CroatiaRomania
Serbia
Bulgaria
EU countries
non-EU country
NEPI ROCKCASTLE PROPERTY TOUR JUNE 2022
NEPI Rockcastle at a glance
as of March 2022
€5.9bn
2 million2
Investment property value
m of GLA
32.5%
96.0%
Loan-to-value
EPRA Occupancy rate
€6.42
6.0%
EPRA NRV per share
Dividend yield*
