NEPI Rockcastle S A : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN

Interim Financial Report 3o June 2022
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 June 2022
Management Report
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
3
Directors' commentary
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for
the six months ended 30 June 2022
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
13
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of financial position
14
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of comprehensive income
16
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of changes in equity
18
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of cash flows
20
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
22
Other information
Appendix 1 Other Performance Measures
60
Glossary
69
2
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 June 2022
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Financial Report and the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The Directors have prepared the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard, IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union ("IAS 34").
In preparing these Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors are responsible for:
selecting suitable accounting policies and then applying them consistently;
stating whether they have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting;
making judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and
preparing the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Group will continue in business.
The Directors confirm that they have complied with the above in preparing the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
The Directors confirm that the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022 as well as the comparative periods presented and that the interim financial report give a fair review of the information required pursuant to section 5:25 d(8)/(9) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act and Luxembourg Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers.
The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Group. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.
The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Group's website.
The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements on pages 14 to 59 were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 August 2022, authorized for publication on 23 August 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Rüdiger Dany
Chief Executive Officer
Eliza Predoiu
Chief Financial Officer
3
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 June 2022
Directors' commentary
CEO'S STATEMENT
"NEPI Rockcastle had a very good first half of year 2022. With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, trading quickly picked up and tenant sales exceeded 2019 levels. The customers reverting to pre- pandemic habits are the primary reason for this increase, although high inflation partly contributed to it. Net Operating Income (NOI) was higher than in H1 2019 on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, while vacancies dropped below 4%, highlighting the quality of the Group's properties and asset management. These positive results were reflected also in a higher fair value of the investment property portfolio.
A notable strategic action during the period was the €500 million green bond issue in January; this significantly increased the average maturity of the Company's debt and lowered the average cost of funding, a remarkable achievement in the context of rising interest rates and more restrictive funding market. Other notable milestone was the approval for the relocation of the parent company to the Netherlands, which will enhance the Group's standing and benefit shareholders in the long run. The balance sheet is exceptionally strong' with a 31.3% loan-to- value (LTV) ratio and more than €1 billion in liquidity.
The overall economic climate continues to be challenging. Inflation is at multi-decade highs, interest rates are increasing and the war in our region's neighbourhood shows no sign of abating. Even in this context, I am confident that NEPI Rockcastle will continue to grow, both organically and through its significant development pipeline."
Rüdiger Dany, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Distributable earnings per share (DEPS) for the first six months (H1 2022) to 30 June 2022 were 22.83 euro cents, 29.4% higher than in H1 2021.
NOI in H1 2022 was €196 million, 27% higher than in H1 2021. Excluding the impact of the disposal of two Serbian properties (completed in July 2021), NOI was 29% higher in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021. This growth was mostly driven by the decrease in Covid-19 related discounts from €36 million in H1 2021 to insignificant level of discounts in H1 2022. Moreover, a net gain of €2.1 million was recognised due to the reversal of Covid-19 related discounts accrued in 2021 but not subsequently granted. These positive effects were partly offset by an increase in unrecoverable property operating expenses of €6.4 million (179% relative to H1 2021), triggered mainly by higher utilities costs.
To enhance its business profile, NEPI Rockcastle strengthened its internal structure in the area of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) function and the newly created procurement function. Additionally, from quarter four (Q4) 2021, the Group initiated a plan to internalise property management, accounting and other
4
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
30 June 2022
activities in some countries. The process should be completed by mid-2024 and will generate additional corporate expenses but also reduce third party fees, which are currently impacting NOI. The effect in H1 2022 was an increase of administrative expenses by €6.6 million (71%) compared to H1 2021.
Despite NOI in H1 2022 being closer to H1 2019, the DEPS for H1 2022 is 21.3% lower. Besides the effect of higher administrative expenses, this is primarily due to the higher levels of liquidity maintained during the Covid-19 pandemic, by not reinvesting the proceeds from disposals of the Romanian office portfolio and Serbian properties. Moreover, as the property portfolio has matured, the financing losses incurred during development phases have been utilised. The properties now reached taxable profits, leading to higher corporate income tax than in H1 2019.
Finance costs decreased by 11% from H1 2021 to H1 2022, mainly due to the repayment of five loans totalling €242 million in 2021 and a €500 million green bond issued in January 2022. The proceeds from the bond issue were used to repurchase another €500 million bond maturing in 2023, which carried a higher coupon.
Covid-19trading restrictions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) were lifted during January and February 2022, and the Company's gross lettable area (GLA) was fully operational throughout H1 2022. Despite a recent uptick in the number of infections, the introduction of new restrictions in CEE seems unlikely.
The military conflict in Ukraine has not had a direct impact on NEPI Rockcastle's operations. However, it has indirectly contributed to a deteriorating macroeconomic environment in the region where the Group operates. High energy costs, inflation and central banks' interest rate rises are putting pressure on the cost of living, which may weaken consumers' spending power. This may affect overall consumption and the retail sector in the second half (H2) of 2022.
Footfall in H1 2022 was 136 million, 28.2% higher than H1 2021 and 12.2% lower than H1 2019. It continued to recover throughout H1 2022 and achieved 93% of 2019 levels in June, in LFL properties.
Tenant sales have fully recovered and surpassed pre-pandemic levels. In H1 2022, turnover was 45% higher than H1 2021 and 8% higher than H1 2019 (LFL, excluding hypermarkets). Monthly sales have exceeded 2019 levels every month since March. The average basket size was 27% higher in H1 2022 compared to H1 2019, which is more than the cumulative inflation over the period.
The collection rate for H1 2022 reported revenues was 96% on 30 June 2022 and reached approximately 98% by mid-August. Collection of financial year 2021 (FY 2021)
5
