    NRP   NL0015000RT3

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.

(NRP)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-23
93.65 ZAR   -0.71%
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Information on publication of financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and results presentation webcast - EN
PU
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A. : Press Release
CO
NEPI ROCKCASTLE : Investor Property Tour
PU
NEPI Rockcastle S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Information on publication of financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 and results presentation webcast - EN

07/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.

(formerly NEPI Rockcastle PLC)

Société Anonyme

7B, rue de Bonnevoie, L-1260 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Registration number: B267528

Share code: NRP

ISIN: IM00BDD7WV31

("NEPI Rockcastle" or the "Company")

RESULTS PRESENTATION LIVE WEBCAST

NEPI Rockcastle advises that the Company's financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, will be published by close of business on Tuesday, 23 August 2022. The results presentation will be hosted on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 at 11:00 South Africa time at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, One Exchange Square, Gwen Lane, Sandown, Sandton. Stakeholders may also follow the results presentation via webcast or conference call, commencing at 10.00 United Kingdom time / 11.00 South Africa time.

Webcast registration link and dial in details will be available on the home page of the Company's website in due course.

For further information please contact:

NEPI ROCKCASTLE S.A.

Rüdiger Dany/Eliza Predoiu

+40

21 232 13 98

JSE sponsor

Java Capital

+27

11 722 3050

Euronext Listing Agent

ING Bank

+31

20 563 6685

Media Relations

mediarelations@nepirockcastle.com

22 July 2022

Disclaimer

NEPI Rockcastle SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
