Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated healthy plant-based food and specialty ingredient company supporting allergen-free and functional food brands. The Company's products consist of Plant-Based Ingredients, is gluten-free and allergen-free plant-based specialty ingredients, blends and mixes; Plant-Based Proteins, which is a plant-based meat alternative; Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives, which provides plant-based dairy alternatives products, ranging from milk to cheese, yogurt, dressing, dips, and sour cream; and plant-based baked goods, snacks and spreads. The Plant-Based Ingredients are sold to food manufacturers and bakeries. It also offers plant-based ready-to-eat meals. Its Plant-Based Ingredients are sold business-to-business (B2B). Its Plant-Based Proteins, Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives, and Plant-Based Baked goods, snacks and spreads products are sold direct to consumer and through sales representatives and distributors.

Sector Food Processing