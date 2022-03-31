Nepra Foods : Introduces Dairy-Free Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara as a Part of Its PROPASTA Launch of High Protein and Gluten-Free Plant-Based Frozen Meals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the introduction of its dairy-free Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara to complement the PROPASTA™ lineup of heat-and-eat frozen meals. Made from its allergen-free proprietary blend of hemp heart proteins, Nepra delivers industry-leading food innovations that satisfy modern flexitarians' desire for plant-based alternatives that are free from the top 8 allergens, including milk, eggs, wheat, and soy.

Nepra's latest Ricotta Ravioli with Marinara provides the taste and texture of traditional dairy and wheat-based products without the dairy or gluten many consumers have trouble digesting. The frozen meal category is currently dominated by products containing gluten and dairy, which make them inaccessible to many people trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or simply don't want to eat food produced from animals. As a result, Nepra's team of food scientists set out to create plant-based comfort foods that not only taste like traditional meats, cheeses, and pasta but are also high in protein with balanced carbs.

"We are just getting started with our PROPASTA™ portfolio of nutritious plant-based heat-and-eat meals. First with our Macaroni and Cheese and now with the introduction of Ricotta Ravioli with fresh marinara that we make from scratch in our Colorado facility, our team is on a mission to disrupt the food industry with innovative plant-based foods that are environmentally friendly, nutritionally optimized, and taste amazing," said Chadwick White, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Nepra Foods.

Nepra will initially launch its PROPASTA meals for online purchase before extending distribution to brick-and-mortar stores in Q3. According to a recent McKinsey survey, nearly 50% of consumers plan to buy groceries online at least once a week, representing the "next normal."1 The frozen foods category represents 74% of products that consumers intend to purchase online - a 10% increase since the pandemic began. Through third-party and in-house fulfillment, Nepra intends to make healthy eating accessible to modern flexitarians.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

