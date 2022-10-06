Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Neptune Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A217270   KR7217270008

NEPTUNE COMPANY

(A217270)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
11850.00 KRW   -4.05%
01:46aHorisont Energi, Neptune Energy Sign Final Deal For Carbon Capture, Storage Project In Norway
MT
09/21Neptune Says 53,000 Terahash of Bitcoin Mining Machines Are Now Operational
MT
09/15G Neptune's Board OKs Regularization Plan
MT
NEPTUNE ENERGY - EXTENDS HIGHER GAS SUPPLIES TO UK FOR THIS WINT…

10/06/2022 | 11:57am EDT
NEPTUNE ENERGY - EXTENDS HIGHER GAS SUPPLIES TO UK FOR THIS WINTER


Financials
Sales 2021 20 287 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2021 77 671 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net cash 2021 19 011 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 392 B 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2020 31,3x
EV / Sales 2021 42,8x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart NEPTUNE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Neptune Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEPTUNE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wook Jeong Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Woong Yoo Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Hoon Kwon Director, CTO & Head-Casual Game Business
Seung-Hoon Han Independent Director
Seok-Hoon Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPTUNE COMPANY-57.68%275
SNAP INC.-76.19%18 468
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-54.23%2 387
ANGI INC.-66.12%1 570
DENA CO., LTD.5.19%1 490
FINVOLUTION GROUP-1.62%1 383