Homepage
Equities
Korea, republic of
Korea Stock Exchange
Neptune Company
News
Summary
A217270
KR7217270008
NEPTUNE COMPANY
(A217270)
Add to my list
Report
2022-10-04
2022-10-04
11850.00
KRW
-4.05%
01:46a
Horisont Energi, Neptune Energy Sign Final Deal For Carbon Capture, Storage Project In Norway
MT
09/21
Neptune Says 53,000 Terahash of Bitcoin Mining Machines Are Now Operational
MT
09/15
G Neptune's Board OKs Regularization Plan
MT
Summary
NEPTUNE ENERGY - EXTENDS HIGHER GAS SUPPLIES TO UK FOR THIS WINT…
10/06/2022 | 11:57am EDT
NEPTUNE ENERGY - EXTENDS HIGHER GAS SUPPLIES TO UK FOR THIS WINTER
All news about NEPTUNE COMPANY
01:46a
Horisont Energi, Neptune Energy Sign Final Deal For Carbon Capture, Storage Project In ..
MT
09/21
Neptune Says 53,000 Terahash of Bitcoin Mining Machines Are Now Operational
MT
09/15
G Neptune's Board OKs Regularization Plan
MT
08/31
UK Oil Group Neptune Energy Prepares For IPO
MT
08/30
Oil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
08/30
Oil firm Neptune Energy eyes IPO, but not this year, says CEO
RE
08/30
Horisont Energi Signs MoU To Develop Norwegian Carbon Capture, Storage Project With Nep..
MT
08/26
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08/26
Neptune Wellness Solutions Files $75 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
08/25
Dutch build out North Sea wind farms, test floating solar panels
RE
More news
Financials
KRW
USD
Sales 2021
20 287 M
14,3 M
14,3 M
Net income 2021
77 671 M
54,6 M
54,6 M
Net cash 2021
19 011 M
13,4 M
13,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
392 B
276 M
276 M
EV / Sales 2020
31,3x
EV / Sales 2021
42,8x
Nbr of Employees
50
Free-Float
43,6%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends NEPTUNE COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Wook Jeong
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tae-Woong Yoo
Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Hoon Kwon
Director, CTO & Head-Casual Game Business
Seung-Hoon Han
Independent Director
Seok-Hoon Lee
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NEPTUNE COMPANY
-57.68%
275
SNAP INC.
-76.19%
18 468
KAKAO GAMES CORP.
-54.23%
2 387
ANGI INC.
-66.12%
1 570
DENA CO., LTD.
5.19%
1 490
FINVOLUTION GROUP
-1.62%
1 383
More Results
