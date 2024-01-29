Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to announce the release of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2023.

The financial highlights for the three months ended November 30, 2023 and the period subsequent to quarter-end up to the date of this news release are as follows.

Neptune ended Q1 on November 30, 2023 with $39 million in assets and no debt, underscoring its robust financial standing.

Neptune earned gross mining revenue and other income of $863,628 through Bitcoin mining, staking, interest and other income-generating activities during the three-month period ended November 30, 2023 based on prevailing crypto prices during the period.

Neptune mined $523,028 worth of Bitcoin during the three-month period ended November 30, 2023. As of the date of this release, Neptune has a total balance of 335 Bitcoin in cold storage. Neptune presently retains all of its Bitcoin in cold storage and does not engage in active selling.

Neptune's two largest digital asset holdings as of the date of this release are 335 BTC and 175,000 ATOM. The Company also holds positions in ETH, DOT, SOL, DASH , GRT, OCEAN and a number of other tokens, as well as an investment in SpaceX valued at approximately $3.52 million.

Neptune currently maintains a cash and short-term investment balance of $10.1 million held with tier-1 Canadian banks and is well-positioned to grow its operations for six years or more without the need for additional capital, demonstrating its financial stability and prudent cash management.

Subsequent to the end of the period on January 15, 2024, Neptune settled outstanding litigation with Green Block Mining (formerly Link Global). Green Block agrees to pay $1.53 million to Neptune in cash and/or shares by June 15, 2024

"We are excited to be entering the final months before the halving and expect the unique economics built into the Bitcoin algorithm to play out favourably in the crypto capital markets. We remain conservative and cautious in the short term, however, very optimistic about the long term performance of the space. Our costs remain low and our Bitcoin balance is growing steadily through both proof-of-work and proof-of-stake operations. We were pleased to see a nice jump in SpaceX value and some of the altcoins that we diligently stake," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

Operating and Financial Overview



($CAD)



For the three-month period ended November 30, 2023

November 30, 2022



Mining revenue 523,028

580,343

DeFi revenue -

10,977

Direct Mining expenses (not incl depreciation) (499,295 ) (402,812 ) Other income* 340,600

493,887 Total earnings 364,333

682,395





Depreciation** 76,394

129,636

Stock based compensation** -

443,069

General expenses 402,165

1,014,330





Impairments -

(183,168 ) Realized gain (loss) on settlements and sales (40,557 ) 962,039

Revaluation gain (loss) on digital currencies*** 6,003,716

(693,503 ) Unrealized gain (loss) related to lending activities and investments 581,839

(232,718 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 6,430,772

(1,051,990 ) Financial Position



($CAD)



As at November 30, 2023

August 31, 2023 Cash and receivables 11,020,476

12,118,891

Total digital assets 19,648,250

12,946,322

Total other assets 8,375,755

7,870,310

Total liabilities 332,661

654,475

Total shareholders equity 38,711,820

32,281,048

Working capital**** 14,343,811

14,538,573





* All non-Bitcoin mining and non-DeFi revenue generating activities



** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs



*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

**** Current assets less current liabilities





