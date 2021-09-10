Neptune Digital Assets : Announces Corporate Update and Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - September 10, 2021 - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) ('Neptune' or the 'Company'), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is announcing a change of auditor along with an update of its assets under management.

Manning Elliott LLP (the 'Former Auditor') has resigned, at the Former Auditor's own initiative, effective on September 7, 2021. As of the date hereof, Neptune is evaluating successor auditors.

'It is unfortunate that our auditor, Manning Elliott LLP, has decided to leave the crypto space after providing audit services for the last three years. This is not exclusive to Neptune and we are told they have resigned from all of their cryptocurrency clients. We are in talks to replace Manning Elliott LLP with another firm as soon as possible and don't expect any adverse impacts to the Company. This is just one example of the many challenges that public cryptocurrency and Bitcoin mining companies face in the current regulatory environment', stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

Please refer to the Company's profile on www.sedar.com for the change of auditor notice.

Neptune is also pleased to provide details of its current cryptocurrency holdings and staking income as of September 09, 2021:

Cash and stable coins $28,000,000

BTC $6,600,000

ETH $1,400,000

ATOM $5,100,000

FTM $3,200,000

DASH $540,000

87,000 TH/s of Mining Rigs $9,200,000

Other Alt coins $313,000

Protocol Fund estimated balance $3,000,000

Zero debt

Staking income of approximately $325,000 per month

'We are happy to provide our shareholders with a breakdown of our over $57M in growing assets. And of course, once we have our new 75,000 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power come online, our income will grow substantially and we expect much of that to transpire in 2021', stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSX-V:NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency leader with diversified assets and cryptocurrency operations across the digital asset ecosystem including bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) and associated blockchain technologies.

