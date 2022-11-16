Neptune Digital Assets : Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - November 16, 2022 - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company") would like to provide an update with respect to its account held at Genesis Global Trading Inc. ("Genesis"), a crypto broker.

The Company has utilized Genesis for a variety of services since 2017, including the onboarding and offboarding of fiat currency and other digital assets that it uses in its general operations. Neptune mostly uses Genesis to generate returns on cash deposits when that cash is not in use. Neptune was informed this morning that Genesis has temporarily suspended redemptions and new loan originations in its lending business. As of market close on November 16, 2022, the Company confirms that it presently holds USD$3,999,980 and 40 BTC on Genesis' platform which are locked in interest-generating term deposits. The Company is monitoring the situation as it develops and will continue to provide periodic updates.

"Although we were not directly exposed to FTX or any of its affiliates, the contagion through the crypto space has been unprecedented. We are very disappointed to hear the news from Genesis this morning and hope that next week we will have some clarity surrounding our long-term deposits with them. Neptune has moved all other cash and crypto assets to defensive positions within major Canadian banks and cold storage. Neptune's proof-of-work and proof-of-stake operations continue unabated. Neptune remains in a very strong financial position with over $30 million in assets including $13 million in cash excluding Genesis deposits referenced above. The Company continues to generate revenues on a daily basis and we look forward to brighter days ahead," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's President and CEO.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

