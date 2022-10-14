Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEPT   CA64079L2049

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

(NEPT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
1.420 USD   -7.79%
05:23pNeptune Wellness : EDT 10 Oct 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:20pNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/12Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Neptune Wellness : EDT 10 Oct 2022 - Form 8-K

10/14/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

08:04 EDT 10 Oct 2022

Sprout Organics, the privately held maker of organic baby foods and toddler snacks, is focused on organic growth and potential acquisitions of North American companies with "healthy and great tasting" snack, meal or beverage products, said CEO Sarah Tynan.

Ideal targets should be profitable or at least breakeven and have a minimum of USD 25m-USD 50m in net sales, according to Tynan. Sprout would also consider smaller "highly strategic brands" with around USD 10m-USD 25m in net sales, she added.

Sprout completed one small acquisition early last year of NurturMe, a maker of organic dried fruit and veggie meals and snacks for children, Tynan said. Multiples in the organic food space typically average around 3x-3.5x net sales, she noted.

As of 31 March 2022, Sprout had annual net revenue of USD 27m, with net revenue of USD 100m forecast within three to five years, Tynan said. Profitability should be reached by mid-to-late 2023, she added.

Sprout sells baby food pouches, toddler snacks and snack bars online and via retail. The company is launching a new line of meals this month targeting older kids, according to Tynan. All products are plant-based and made from 100% certified organic, non-GMO ingredients.

Tynan said Sprout is the third-largest shelf-stable organic baby food brand on Amazon and the fifth-largest overall in the US. Popular items include Crinklez organic popped chickpea and veggie crisps; Broccoli Curlz and White Cheddar Curlz baked toddler snacks; and baby food pouches containing fruits, veggies and sometimes grains.

The company expects to be in 28,000 North American retail locations by the end of this year, according to Tynan. Retail customers include Walmart, Target, CVS, Meijer, H-E-B, Shoprite and Publix.

In February, Sprout announced the launch of a co-branded product line with YouTube channel and streaming media show "CoComelon," the number one children's entertainment and educational show in the world, with more than 140 million subscribers, according to news reports.

According to Tynan, competitors in the organic and healthy baby and toddler food space include Happy Family Organic, Plum Organics, Magic Spoon and Annie's Homegrown (owned by General Mills), as well as legacy players such as Gerber and Kraft Heinz Company.



There has been ongoing M&A and investment activity in the space, Tynan said. In March 2021, Sun-Maid Growers of California announced its acquisition of Plum Organics from Campbell Soup Company for undisclosed terms. In June, better-for-you cereal-maker Magic Spoon raised an USD 85m Series B.



Sprout was founded in 2008 by Tyler Florence, celebrity chef, father and Sprout's executive chef. Neptune acquired a 50.1% interest in February 2021. Morgan Stanley, which holds a 40% stake, has been invested since 2018.



Neptune, a health and wellness company focused on plant-based and sustainable lifestyle brands, also took a

management interest in Sprout. Neptune President and CEO Michael Cammarata previously was CEO of Schmidt's Naturals, a natural deodorant company that was acquired by Unilever in 2018.



In June, Tynan was promoted from Chief Customer Officer to CEO. Prior to joining Sprout in 2020, Tynan worked in executive positions for 15 years at Newell Brands, including senior director of e-commerce sales and director of sales, baby division. She also worked as merger lead and customer business manager for Unilever.



Tynan said Sprout has no near-term exit plans, though she did point out that Neptune can exercise an option to purchase the rest of the company starting in January.



Sprout has 12 employees.

by Deborah Balshem in Fort Lauderdale

Disclaimer

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 21:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
05:23pNeptune Wellness : EDT 10 Oct 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:20pNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/12Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered..
AQ
10/11Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Closes $6.0 Million Offering
PR
10/06Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Announces $6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and C..
PR
09/27Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fin..
AQ
09/27Transcript : Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
08/26Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08/26Neptune Wellness Solutions Files $75 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
08/16Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.(TSX:NEPT) dropped fr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 63,2 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
Net income 2023 -32,1 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,39x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24,9 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float -
Chart NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,54
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Cammarata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Silcock Chief Financial Officer
Julie Phillips Chairman
Ronald Denis Independent Director
Joseph Buaron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.-89.27%18
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.46%434 209
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.50%315 553
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.96%265 179
ABBVIE INC.5.55%252 696
PFIZER, INC.-27.21%241 219