Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was USD 10.59 million compared to USD 15.97 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 10.63 million compared to USD 16.27 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 4.91 million compared to USD 4.28 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.3 compared to USD 0.72 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.3 compared to USD 0.72 a year ago.

