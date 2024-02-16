Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 7.61 million compared to USD 11.95 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 7.6 million compared to USD 12.21 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 17.75 million compared to net income of USD 1.29 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 4.14 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 2.34 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 26.91 million compared to USD 39.67 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 26.97 million compared to USD 40.47 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 26.95 million compared to USD 33.89 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 15.11 compared to USD 143 a year ago.