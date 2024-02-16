Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (Neptune) is a consumer-packaged goods (CPG) company that is primarily focused on health and wellness products. The Company focuses on developing a portfolio of consumer products for natural, plant-based, and lifestyle brands. Its brand units include nutraceuticals, beauty and personal care, and organic foods and beverages. The Company's organic food and beverage brands include Sprout Organics, Nosh, and NurturMe, and the nutraceuticals brands include Biodroga and Forest Remedies. The Company offers a variety of specialty ingredients, including its licensed specialty ingredient MaxSimil. The Company's trademarks also include Neptune Wellness and Ocean Remedies. Its nutraceutical, beauty and personal care products, and organic foods and beverages are manufactured by third-party manufacturers. The Company's products are available in approximately 27,000 retail locations. The Company's geographical locations include Canada and the United States.

Sector Pharmaceuticals