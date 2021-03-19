Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.    NEPT   CA64079L1058

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.

(NEPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Investors

03/19/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Neptune investors have until May 17, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Neptune investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/neptune-wellness-solutions-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In June 2019, Neptune acquired SugarLeaf Labs, LLC and Forest Remedies LLC (collectively, "SugarLeaf"), a registered North Carolina-based commercial hemp company providing extraction services and formulated products.

On February 15, 2021, Neptune announced net loss of CA$73.8 million for third quarter 2021 due in part to a CA$35.6 million impairment of goodwill and a CA$2.1 million impairment of “property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019,” as well as accelerated amortization of CA$13.95 million “also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition.”

On this news, Neptune’s stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 30.71%, to close at $1.94 per share on February 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 17, 2021, before the market opened, Neptune issued a press release announcing the termination of an at-the-market offering conducted by the Company, which would have raised $18.6 million in gross proceeds. Immediately after, Neptune issued a second press release announcing that the Company was conducting a $55 million registered direct offering.

On this news, Neptune’s stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 10.82%, to close at $1.73 per share on February 17, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (2) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 17, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
01:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
03/18THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Neptune Wellness ..
BU
03/18SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/17NEPTUNE WELLNESS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
BU
03/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
03/17INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Neptu..
BU
03/17SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
03/17NEPT BREAKING ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ..
BU
03/10NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS BRIEF : Launches Second Brand of Cannabis, Exclusivel..
MT
03/10NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.  : Launches Second Brand of Cannabis, PanHash&tr..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56,4 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2021 -123 M -98,1 M -98,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 343 M 276 M 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,31 CAD
Last Close Price 1,96 CAD
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 69,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Cammarata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toni Rinow Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
John M. Moretz Chairman
Etienne Villeneuve Head-Operations & Technical Services
Richard Paul Schottenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.-1.01%297
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.96%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.83%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-2.77%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.15%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.54%192 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ