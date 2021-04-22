Log in
NEPT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/22/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nept.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (2) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nept or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Neptune you have until May 17, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


Financials
Sales 2021 56,4 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2021 -123 M -98,2 M -98,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 277 M 222 M 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 69,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,31 CAD
Last Close Price 1,58 CAD
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Cammarata President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Toni Rinow Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
John M. Moretz Chairman
Etienne Villeneuve Head-Operations & Technical Services
Richard Paul Schottenfeld Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC.-20.20%206
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.85%438 583
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.64%298 619
PFIZER, INC.6.03%217 716
NOVARTIS AG-2.89%199 956
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.14%198 884
