Neptune Wellness Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2022

05/02/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
LAVAL, QC, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer, Randy Weaver, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Morry Brown, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conferences in May 2022.

A.G.P.'s Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference
Date: May 3, 2022
Registration: Click here

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: May 23-26, 2022
Registration: Click here

Neptune's management team will be taking part in one-on-one meetings during the conferences. To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Neptune's management team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Neptune@KCSA.com.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

Disclaimer – Safe Harbor Forward–Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Neptune Wellness Solutions to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neptune-wellness-solutions-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-may-2022-301537759.html

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
