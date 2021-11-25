Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Nera Telecommunications Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N01   SG1I64883495

NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD

(N01)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Business Update For The Third Quarter/Nine Months Ended 30 September 2021

11/25/2021 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nera Telecommunications Ltd

Co. Reg. No.197802690R

109 Defu Lane 10, Singapore 539225

Tel: (65) 6281 3388 | Fax: (65) 6383 9566

Website: www.nera.net

BUSINESS UPDATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER/NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

"The Group has seen a gradual uptick in order intake with the progressive global economic reopening. This will have a positive effect on our business, as most countries have adopted a "living with COVID" strategy. We are also encouraged to see more opportunities and leads from all three business segments. During the quarter, we secured a contract of approximately $6.0 million to provide Fibre-to-the-Home infrastructure network equipment for a major service provider in South East Asia as demand for work-from-home arrangements remains high."

"Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage on our strong track record in providing multi-domain technological solutions to prudently explore opportunities, especially in the domains of Cybersecurity and 5G."

Mr. Beck Tong Hong (麦东宏), CEO of Nera Telecommunications Ltd

Page 1 of 9

Financial Highlights

YoY Revenue Contribution by Customer Segment

$(million)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

%

9M 2020

9M 2021

%

Change

Change

Group Revenue

29.2

24.5

(16.1)

95.6

67.8

(29.1)

Government,

6.8

5.0

(26.5)

23.7

12.2

(48.5)

Transport and

Utilities ("GTU")

Service Provider

16.3

14.5

(11.0)

58.3

41.2

(29.3)

("SP")

Enterprise ("ENT")

6.1

5.0

(18.0)

13.6

14.4

5.9

Revenue

Revenue (By Customer Vertical)

($'m)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

16.1%

20.9%

20.4%

7.5%

29.2

55.8%

20.4%

59.2%

24.5

23.3%

22.8

SP

GTU

ENT

Q3 2020

Q1 2021

Q3 2021

For the third quarter ended 30 September 2021 ("Q3 2021"), Nera Telecommunications Ltd's ("NeraTel") revenue decreased by 16.1% to $24.5 million, from $29.2 million for the third quarter ended 30 September 2020 ("Q3 2020"). This is due to the Group's prudent and selective approach, undertaken since 2020 to minimise risks, which led to a drop in the Group's opening order backlog for 2021. This has consequently resulted in lower revenue, extending to Q3 2021. A slowdown of project progression across the majority of the Group's geographical markets as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to the revenue dip. For the nine months ended 30 September 2021 ("9M 2021"), revenue declined 29.1% to $67.8 million as compared to $95.6 million for the same period last year ("9M 2020").

Page 2 of 9

QoQ Growth in Revenue (Q1 2021 vs Q2 2021 vs Q3 2021)

$(million)

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q1 vs Q3 (%)

Group Revenue

22.8

20.5

24.5

7.5

Government, Transport and

3.6

3.6

5.0

38.9

Utilities ("GTU")

Service Provider ("SP")

14.3

12.4

14.5

1.4

Enterprise ("ENT")

4.9

4.5

5.0

2.0

It is noteworthy that for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 ("Q1 2021") to Q3 2021, the Group has made good progress across all three key segments - the Government, Transport and Utilities ("GTU") division, as well as the Enterprise ("ENT") and the Service Provider ("SP") customer segments. In general, business sentiment has improved as the COVID-19 related movement restrictions have eased in many of the countries that the Group operates in. This has led to an improvement of the Group's revenue on a sequential basis.

Revenue rose 38.9% to $5.0 million in Q3 2021 for the GTU segment, up from $3.6 million in the three months ended 31 March 2021 ("Q1 2021"). For the SP segment, revenue rose 1.4% to $14.5 million, whilst ENT increased 2.0% to $5.0 million over the same period. The growth across all three business segments also reaffirms the success of NeraTel's customer diversification efforts, which continue to yield results.

GTU($'m)

38.9%

5.0

3.6

Q1 2021

Q3 2021

SP

($'m)

1.4%

14.5

14.3

Q1 2021

Q3 2021

ENT($'m)

2.0%

5.0

4.9

Q1 2021

Q3 2021

Page 3 of 9

Order Intake by Customer Segment

Total Order Intake - from Q1 2020 to Q3 2021($'m)

40.4

39.1

39.5

38.3

27.0

19.5 21.0

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Moreover, NeraTel's quarterly order intake has been gradually improving from a low of $19.5 million in Q3 2020 to $38.3 million in Q3 2021. This is in tandem with a steady rise in opportunities following the progressive reopening of economies, and as the hybrid business model continues to be the default mode of work.

YoY Growth in Order Intake for all Three Business Segments

$(million)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

YoY (%)

9M

9M

YoY%

2020

2021

Total Order Intake

19.5

38.3

96.4

98.9

104.8

6.0

Government,

4.7

17.7

276.6

26.8

30.0

11.9

Transport and Utilities

("GTU")

Service

Provider

9.7

15.3

57.7

54.7

51.2

(6.4)

("SP")

Enterprise ("ENT")

5.1

5.3

3.9

17.4

23.6

35.6

Page 4 of 9

Overall, NeraTel's total order intake of $38.3 million in Q3 2021 represents an increase of 96.4% YoY.

Total Order Intake - Q3 YoY($'m)

96.4%

38.3

19.5

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

GTU order intake rose significantly by 276.6% to $17.7 million, up from $4.7 million, as this domain continues to gain significant traction with accelerated digitalisation. The SP segment rose 57.7% to $15.3 million in Q3 2021, an increase from $9.7 million in Q3 2020. With 5G rollout on track in the longer term, the SP market is expected to continue its growth momentum. The Group's ENT segment rose 3.9% on a YoY basis to $5.3 million in Q3 2021, mainly due to an increase in corporate investments from financial institutions for IT infrastructure to facilitate employees working-from-home amidst the pandemic.

GTU

SP

ENT

($'m)

($'m)

($'m)

57.7%

276.6%

3.9%

17.7

15.3

5.3

9.7

5.1

4.7

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nera Telecommunications Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 09:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
04:50aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Business Update For The Third Quarter/Nine Months Ended 30 Septemb..
PU
10/21Nera Telecommunications Ltd Announces the Appointment of Lim Puay Koon as Independent N..
CI
10/05NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Secures Over $4 Million Fiber Infrastructure Contract
MT
09/21NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Ordered to Pay Costs to Sandvine, Shares Drop 3%
MT
09/09Singapore Shares Close Marginally Higher; Nera Telecommunications Slips 4% on Sale of I..
MT
09/09NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Unit to Sell Indonesian Assets for $1 Million, Shares Drop 3%
MT
09/08GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Disposal of Indonesian Business Assets by a Direct Subsid..
PU
08/13Nera Telecommunications Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/13Nera Telecommunications Ltd Announces Executive Changes, Effective 18 August 2021
CI
08/09NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS : to Book Net Loss in H1 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 131 M 95,8 M 95,8 M
Net income 2020 3,76 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2020 7,63 M 5,58 M 5,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 2,75%
Capitalization 46,3 M 33,9 M 33,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 254
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
Duration : Period :
Nera Telecommunications Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tong Hong Beck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tan Geok Leng Chief Financial Officer
Su-Yen Wong Chairman
Kok Ann Tan VP-Group Human Resources & Administration
Kwok Cheong Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD-29.67%34
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.24.11%234 246
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.53.65%44 131
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.75.90%39 265
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.46%36 401
ERICSSON-1.72%35 054