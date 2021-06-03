Log in
    NERD   CA64082A1049

NERDS ON SITE INC.

(NERD)
Nerds On Site Inc. Announces Issuance of Compensation Shares

06/03/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
TORONTO, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (OTCQB: NOSUF) (“NERD” or the “Company”), a mobile IT solutions company servicing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) marketplaces in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 2,798,059 subordinate voting shares to employees and directors of the Corporation, representing compensation shares. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.15, and are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of issuance.

About Nerds On Site Inc.

Nerds On Site Inc., a company founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, specializes in providing cost effective, leading-edge solutions to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialist. NERD currently has annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 and growing. The Company services more than 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 90,000 five-star ratings). NERD’s business model is based on sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for US expansion. Visit the website to learn more: www.nerdsonsite.com

To learn more, please contact:

Charles Regan, CEO
Nerds On Site Inc.
Tel: 1-877-778-2335
Email: IR@nerdsonsite.com

Cathy Hume, CEO
CHF Capital Markets
Tel: 416-868-1079 x251
Email: cathy@chfir.com

Thomas Do, Investor Relations Manager
CHF Capital Markets
Tel: 416-868-1079 x232
Email: thomas@chfir.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
