  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NerdWallet, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRDS   US64082B1026

NERDWALLET, INC.

(NRDS)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
11.9 USD   -0.75%
04:33pKen McBride Appointed to NerdWallet's Board of Directors
BU
03/304 big expenses you could face in retirement
AQ
03/29NERDWALLET : Most Americans Plan to Travel in 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ken McBride Appointed to NerdWallet's Board of Directors

04/01/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), a website and app that provides consumers and small businesses with trustworthy financial guidance, today announced the appointment of Ken McBride, former Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP), to its Board of Directors.

During Ken’s 20-year tenure as CEO of Stamps.com, the Company grew its revenue and profit at a consistent compounded growth rate of approximately 25% per year, and grew its enterprise value from less than $25 million to more than $6.5 billion. Ken and his team successfully acquired and integrated six domestic and international companies, and they transformed the Company from a small business mailing solution into a worldwide leader in small, medium and large business ecommerce shipping software. During his last full year as CEO, Stamps.com had 1 million paying subscribers that collectively purchased and printed $20 billion worth of postage representing over $200 billion in gross merchandise value—more than 15% of all U.S. ecommerce gross merchandise that year.

“Ken brings a wealth of relevant and diverse experience to NerdWallet’s Board,” said Tim Chen, co-founder and CEO of NerdWallet. “I’m very impressed by his leadership of Stamps.com and the success of that company over the course of the 20 years he was at the helm. I look forward to Ken’s partnership and guidance as NerdWallet moves into the next phase as a publicly traded company.”

“NerdWallet has an incredibly talented group of employees on a very exciting mission, and I am honored to join them in their journey as a member of their Board of Directors,” said Ken McBride. “The Company has already experienced very impressive success, and I look forward to partnering with Tim and his team to support them and to contribute in any way that I can as they look to continue to expand and grow their business.”

NerdWallet also announced James “Jim” Robinson III will be retiring from its Board to focus his time on the next generation of RRE Ventures portfolio companies. A Founder and General Partner at RRE Ventures, Jim has served as a board member of NerdWallet since 2017.

“We’re grateful to Jim for all of his guidance to NerdWallet and we wish him the very best in the future,” said Chen.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

"NerdWallet" is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, visit NerdWallet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NERDWALLET, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 483 M - -
Net income 2022 -27,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,9x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 804 M 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 675
Free-Float 35,2%
Technical analysis trends NERDWALLET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,99 $
Average target price 22,50 $
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tim Chen Chairmen & Chief Executive Officer
Lauren StClair Chief Financial Officer
Bala Sathiamurthy Chief Information Security Officer
Thomas J. Loverro Independent Director
James D. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NERDWALLET, INC.-22.89%804
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.33%2 311 359
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.94%74 482
SEA LIMITED-46.45%67 315
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-14.52%65 585
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.56%51 023